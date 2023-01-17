Never a doubt: Dyersville Beckman breezes past Camanche 62-42

Dyersville Beckman's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-42 win over Camanche for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Camanche faced off against Maquoketa and Dyersville Beckman took on Durant on January 7 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
