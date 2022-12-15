 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Never a doubt: Fulton breezes past Morrison 57-27

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Fulton turned out the lights on Morrison 57-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Fulton and Morrison played in a 65-23 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Fulton faced off against Warren and Morrison took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 9 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

