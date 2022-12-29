Newman holds on to deny Riverdale's Warkins title-game bid

ERIE — The runner-up at last year's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic boys' basketball tournament, Riverdale was hoping to earn itself another title shot.

However, 2018 and '19 Warkins champion Sterling Newman had other plans Thursday night.

A run of eight straight points to end the third and start the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Comets edged the Rams 52-51.

Instead of playing for their first Warkins title, Riverdale (9-6) will take on Morrison in the third-place game Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Comets (11-3) will meet first-time title-game participant Beecher at the same time.

"We told the guys that everyone has their runs, but the longer their runs, the harder it would be for us to come back," Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said. "We didn't shoot well to start the fourth, and that cost us in a one-point game.

Newman tied the game at 37-37 in the final minute of the third period, then opened the final quarter with an 8-2 run to take its biggest lead since an eight-point margin in the first.

Led by the duo of Trent Doty (13 points) and Jake Willems (12 points), the Rams got as close as one point four different times, but could not overtake the Comets.

"At the end of the day, we've got to learn from our losses in everything we do," said Kelly. "One stretch here or there, with the margin of error so small, makes the difference."

Beecher 72, Morrison 50: Awaiting Newman in Friday's 7:30 p.m. championship game will be Beecher. The Bobcats (13-1) went up 35-12 on Morrison after the first eight minutes and never looked back.

Adyn McGinley (22 points) and Zackary Johnson (19 points) led the way for Beecher. Chase Newman had a strong outing for the Mustangs (7-5), pouring in 18 points.

Fulton 54, Alleman 29: Fulton's duo of senior Ethan Price and junior Baylen Damhoff outscored the entire Alleman squad as the Steamers evened their record at 6-6 with their second win in three Warkins outings.

Price posted a game-high 20 points, with Damhoff adding 19 points. The pair had 13 points apiece in the first half to help Fulton build a 29-12 halftime lead.

"Today was a continuation of what we did Tuesday," Fulton coach R.J. Coffey said. "We need to get our shots to fall, but otherwise, it was a step in the right direction."

The Pioneers (3-13) were led by 13 points from Lincoln Dorsey, who scored the bulk of his points on four 3-pointers.

Mercer County 59, Erie-Prophetstown 40: Also picking up its second tourney win on Thursday was Mercer County (10-4). The Golden Eagles outscored Erie-Prophetstown 18-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Led by Owen Relander's game-high 18 points, the Eagles had three players hit double figures. Colby Cox added 14 points with Chase Olson tossing in 13 points.

"You could definitely tell the difference in energy in the gym," said MerCo coach Tim Sedam. "Everyone, from top to bottom. We had a different flow of the game than what we had against Morrison (on Tuesday)."

For the Panthers (3-7), Caleb Naftzger tallied 11 points and Michael Collins added 10.

Orion 50, Stark County 40: After a bumpy start to its Warkins week with two Tuesday losses, Orion got back on track Thursday as a strong second-half push carried the Chargers (7-7) past Stark County (4-7).

Trailing 24-17 at halftime, Orion closed the gap to one going into the fourth quarter, then used a strong shooting effort from junior Gus Nedved to outscore the Rebels 21-10 in the final eight minutes.

Nedved scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth while Trey Erdmann added 11 points for the Chargers.

"We played with more energy in the second half, our defense was better in the second half, and we got our shots to fall," said Orion coach Larry Anderson. "We told them at halftime that we were getting good looks.