Nimmers' late 3 helps Rocky beat Sterling on senior night

Playing on senior night at Rock Island Fieldhouse, Amarion Nimmers’ 3-pointer gave the Rocks a late lead to help his team hold off Sterling late to finish off the regular season with a victory.

Nimmers led the way with 22 points as Rocky grabbed a 71-63 win. His 3-pointer put the Rocks up one with two minutes to play in a game that was tight throughout.

Marieon Anderson added 19 points for the Rocks (19-9, 11-3 Western Big 6 Conference), who outscored the Golden Warriors (16-14, 4-10) 15-9 in the fourth quarter.

John Paul Schilling scored a game-high 25 points and Lucas Austin (5 of 11 3s) added 21 for Sterling.

Rocky trailed by one for much of the fourth quarter before Nimmers' triple. Rocky led 17-10 after the first quarter but Sterling kept things close after that.

"We knew they came to play because this is the last conference game," Nimmers said. "I feel like we were getting a little too comfortable in the first half because we expected to beat them. But as we went to the locker room we said we had to turn it up a notch."

The Rocks did that, but so did Sterling. Schilling and Austin hit timely shots and Rocky took some time to get rolling after starting an alternative all-senior lineup. Rocky has 10 seniors on the team.

"You want to celebrate the guys that maybe don't get an opportunity," Rocky coach Marc Polite said. "I knew it was a gamble to be honest with you, I was just praying that we could recover from it, and fortunately we were able to hang on just enough to be able to get a win at the end."

Rocky took advantage of its depth as Sterling rode six guys on the other end.

Baker Beal (eight points) had an explosive dunk in the third quarter that helped engage a home crowd that was often quiet at times. Beal had five points and went 3 of 4 at the line in the fourth, adding in his communication and energy on defense.

Polite said he went with his best defensive lineup in the second half.

He described Nimmers as a "gamer" after the win.

"He hits that big 3 in the corner there to give us the lead when we were kind of on the ropes," Polite said. "I thought that was kind of the turning point in the game where we settled down a bit and got a stop."

Sterling turned it over after Rocky went up five as the Rocks closed it out at the line.

Rocky opens postseason next Wednesday at home against Geneseo.

"We're excited to hopefully get two more games here at home and get a chance to hopefully continue on," he said. "We have 10 seniors I'm hoping don't want their high school careers to end. We want to keep playing as long as we can."

