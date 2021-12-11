Nimmers' record-breaking game sends Rock Island past Dubuque Hempstead

The night got started quickly, too. Nimmers scored 18 of Rocky’s 19 first quarter points as Rock Island took the early 19-16 lead. Hempstead’s Kellen Strohmeyer got hot in the second quarter, and finished with a team-high 24 points, but Rocky still held on to a 42-37 lead at half. The Mustangs shot 14-18 from the field in the first half, but 12 turnovers doomed any sort of momentum they had from shooting the ball.

“That’s what we do,” Polite said. “We knew that our speed and athleticism would bother their guards. We wanted to be aggressive defensively. But we hunkered down in that second half and made it a half-court game.”

The second half turned into a blowout once Nimmers got some help offensively. Nimmers still scored 21 points in the final two quarters, but Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson began to sink shots as well, which put the game out of hand. Beal finished with 16 and Anderson with 15. It was the fifth time in seven games the Rocks have scored 80 or more.

“It’s crazy because I was just telling my guys how yesterday at Moline, Randle has a good game and the game before that, Baker has a good game,” Nimmers said. “And then I come out and have a good game tonight. It’s crazy how all of us can come out here and do what anyone else on this team can do.”