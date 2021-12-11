Nimmers' record-breaking game sends Rock Island past Dubuque Hempstead

If you thought Rock Island’s weekend couldn’t get any sweeter after taking down Moline at Wharton on Friday … you would be wrong.
Amarion Nimmers rewrote the history books with a 45-point performance to lead Rock Island to an impressive 96-72 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday at home.
The senior guard not only set a school record but did so in front of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who was in the stands for Hempstead’s Cameron Fens. Nimmers shot 18-24 from the field, and 6-8 from the charity stripe to reach the previously elusive 45-point mark.
The record had been held by Mike Reid (1981) and DeAndre Randolph (2004) at 43 points.
“When I was in sixth grade people used to say I would break the record, but I didn’t pay too much attention to that," Nimmers said. "I just came out here and tried to play my game. It just happened to happen. The (importance of it) definitely hits me, but I want to do more. I love what I did, but I want more team achievements.”
The ease at which is happened was quite remarkable. Nimmers never forced up shots or called for the ball. He let his teammates, and his own ability most of the time, find ways to let him score.
“He has been blessed with the gift of scoring the basketball,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He can do it in so many different ways. He’s fun to coach. It’s huge. It’s good to see his hard work pay off for him to have a special night like this.”
The night got started quickly, too. Nimmers scored 18 of Rocky’s 19 first quarter points as Rock Island took the early 19-16 lead. Hempstead’s Kellen Strohmeyer got hot in the second quarter, and finished with a team-high 24 points, but Rocky still held on to a 42-37 lead at half. The Mustangs shot 14-18 from the field in the first half, but 12 turnovers doomed any sort of momentum they had from shooting the ball.
“That’s what we do,” Polite said. “We knew that our speed and athleticism would bother their guards. We wanted to be aggressive defensively. But we hunkered down in that second half and made it a half-court game.”
The second half turned into a blowout once Nimmers got some help offensively. Nimmers still scored 21 points in the final two quarters, but Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson began to sink shots as well, which put the game out of hand. Beal finished with 16 and Anderson with 15. It was the fifth time in seven games the Rocks have scored 80 or more.
“It’s crazy because I was just telling my guys how yesterday at Moline, Randle has a good game and the game before that, Baker has a good game,” Nimmers said. “And then I come out and have a good game tonight. It’s crazy how all of us can come out here and do what anyone else on this team can do.”
Rocky held Fens, Hempstead’s 7-footer, to only seven points in the first half before he got it going down low. But by that time, it was a double-digit point game and the Rocks were more focused on stopping the Mustang’s long-range shooters.
“We did a really good job on him,” Polite said. “He was able to break away toward the end there and score some buckets, and get a few dunks, but I think we did a good job. Our guys neutralized his size and that’s why I think we were able to take control of the game.”
Rocky’s bench players came in and brought the score up to 96 points, the second highest this season. The large crowd was loud as the final buzzer sounded, capping off an impressive weekend for the Rocks.
“It was definitely a perfect weekend,” Nimmers said. “But we want more.”
Rock Island will get more when returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against a good Normal Community (7-1) team on the road.