Nimmers, Sigel lead Rocks to harrowing Big 6 win over United Township

When the Rock Island High School boys basketball team needed him the most, Colton Sigel delivered.
The Rocky senior guard hit seven straight points in just under 60 seconds late in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to help the Rocks pull out a heart-stopping 59-58 Western Big 6 victory over hosting United Township at the Panther Den.
“When Colton got on that run, I was talking to him, telling him 'We need you, we need you,'” said junior Amarion Nimmers, who scored 24 points to keep the Rocks in the game leading up to that final stretch. “When somebody got him the ball, he knocked them down. We had to get that in his head that he's the best shooter on the floor and he just needed to show it.”
Sigel scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rocks move their record to 10-2, 8-1 in Big 6 play.
In what Nimmers called a revenge game for an earlier 50-49 setback to UT, Sigel was key in what turned out to be the most critical stretch in a game that featured a number of runs and key plays by both sides as the lead bounced around like a Plinko chip.
Nimmers hit four straight free throws around a Panther putback bucket by Darius Rogers (19 points) that left UT ahead 55-52 with 1:37 left in the game.
Sigel then tied it at 55 with his third trey of the contest at the 1:23 mark sandwiched around a pair of Panther misses on front ends of one-and-one free throw attempts. The second miss turned into a cherry-pick layup for Sigel on a long outlet and the Rocks had a 57-55 lead with 1:07 left.
Another UT miss in traffic in the lane led to Sigel being fouled and he hit two more free throws to get Rocky to 59 and a four-point lead with :28 left.
“The timeout before that (run), we told ourselves to calm down and that we had time,” said Sigel. “We moved the ball, got some big rebounds and got some big stops. I just happened to make some shots. Any of us can make shots on any given night, it was just me tonight.”
Sigel then grabbed a long rebound off a UT missed 3-pointer and was fouled, but came up short on the front end of a one-and-bonus to keep UT in the game and Rogers answered with a 25-foot 3-pointer with :03.3 left.
Rocky senior Jordan Rice was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and with a chance to ice the game with :02.2, he, too, missed a free throw and the Panthers had one last chance at the season sweep.
But senior Deslah Geadeyan fumbled the outlet pass from Davian Vallejo and the clock ran out as he never got control of the ball in front of the scorer's table.
It was an unfortunate way for Geadeyan to have the game end as he played well, finishing with 17 points.
“We just wanted a shot at it ...” UT coach Ryan Webber said of the final chance after his team dropped to 7-4, 6-4 in the Big 6. “If we make free throws (4 of 9 in the game), and we find people defensively and we're alert on our free throws, we win the game.”
Both teams played well enough to win in what was a competitive game from the second quarter on.
UT struggled early, only making 2 of 13 first-quarter shots, and trailed 14-6 after one. But an 8-of-10 shooting effort in the second stanza — including nine straight UT points by Geadeyan — lifted the Panthers to a 26-24 halftime lead.
Another turning point in that second quarter that UT didn't let derail it was an unusually called technical foul that the Rocks turned into a five-point possession on two Sigel free throws and an Eli Reese 3-pointer that helped Rocky jump into a 21-17 lead before Geadeyan went off, only countered by a Sigel trey.
Both teams had mini runs in the third quarter that ended with the hosts leading 41-36.
Rocky opened the frame with a 9-3 run, answered by UT's 9-0 spree that put the Panthers up 53-45 with 2:29 left.
“It's hard to swallow,” Webber said.