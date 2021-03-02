Nimmers, Sigel lead Rocks to harrowing Big 6 win over United Township

Another UT miss in traffic in the lane led to Sigel being fouled and he hit two more free throws to get Rocky to 59 and a four-point lead with :28 left.

“The timeout before that (run), we told ourselves to calm down and that we had time,” said Sigel. “We moved the ball, got some big rebounds and got some big stops. I just happened to make some shots. Any of us can make shots on any given night, it was just me tonight.”

Sigel then grabbed a long rebound off a UT missed 3-pointer and was fouled, but came up short on the front end of a one-and-bonus to keep UT in the game and Rogers answered with a 25-foot 3-pointer with :03.3 left.

Rocky senior Jordan Rice was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and with a chance to ice the game with :02.2, he, too, missed a free throw and the Panthers had one last chance at the season sweep.

But senior Deslah Geadeyan fumbled the outlet pass from Davian Vallejo and the clock ran out as he never got control of the ball in front of the scorer's table.

It was an unfortunate way for Geadeyan to have the game end as he played well, finishing with 17 points.