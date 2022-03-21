Nimmers wins dunk contest; Dolphin, Ludwig take home 3-point contest honors

With a lingering groin injury, Amarion Nimmers nearly pulled out of the dunk contest.

At the last minute, he had a change of heart, and boy, was it a good decision.

Nimmers won the dunk contest during Monday's Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Showcase at Augustana College's Carver Center. the Rock Island High School standout beat Assumption's Ivan Prug in the finals after Prug missed on his final attempt.

"I said, there's too many fans here, they wanted to see a show," Nimmers said. "I gave them a show."

Though all three of Nimmers' dunks were impressive, it was his second of the night, a 360, between the legs slam that brought the house down, earning him a perfect score of 50 from five judges.

"I did it one time at the gym but that was probably six months ago. I came in here and did it in warmups so I was like, oh shoot, I'm going to do it," said Nimmers, whose other two dunks earned scores of 47 and 49. "It was pretty fun, I saw little kids out of their seats and that's what I wanted, to get the kids out of their seats."

Prug and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers both earned two-round scores of 82 to advance past Rock Island's Baker Beal and Galesburg's Koen Derry, but after both missed on their first attempts of the dunk-off, Prug's score of 37 sent him past Caruthers' 34.

Dolphin, Ludwig earn 3-point titles: Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Dolphin and Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig won their respective 3-point contests during halftime of the girls’ Illinois-Iowa senior all-star game.

Dolphin drained seven 3-pointers in the first round, but found himself in a three-way tie with Assumption’s Noah Mack and Davenport Central’s Kaiden Johnson.

The Spartan senior chose the top of the arc and hit eight, which was three more than Johnson to advance to the final against Ludwig.

Ludwig won the girls portion of the event easily by hitting nine 3s, which was four more than any other girl senior all-star.

In the championship, Dolphin got hot. He hit seven in a row on his way to a contest-high 18 made 3s. That doubled Ludwig in the final.

“I was shooting pretty well, I mean, I made quite a few consecutive ones in a row and it felt good out of my hands,” Dolphin said. “I got confident up there and kept knocking them down.”

Dolphin was awarded with a special basketball at half-court after the contest.

“To be here is a great honor to begin with, but to participate in the 3-point contest and come out victorious – there is nothing better than that,” said Dolphin.

