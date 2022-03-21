Nimmers wins dunk contest; Dolphin, Ludwig take home 3-point contest honors

With a lingering groin injury, Amarion Nimmers nearly pulled out of the dunk contest.
At the last minute, he had a change of heart, and boy, was it a good decision.
Nimmers won the dunk contest during Monday's Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Showcase at Augustana College's Carver Center. the Rock Island High School standout beat Assumption's Ivan Prug in the finals after Prug missed on his final attempt.
"I said, there's too many fans here, they wanted to see a show," Nimmers said. "I gave them a show."
Though all three of Nimmers' dunks were impressive, it was his second of the night, a 360, between the legs slam that brought the house down, earning him a perfect score of 50 from five judges.
"I did it one time at the gym but that was probably six months ago. I came in here and did it in warmups so I was like, oh shoot, I'm going to do it," said Nimmers, whose other two dunks earned scores of 47 and 49. "It was pretty fun, I saw little kids out of their seats and that's what I wanted, to get the kids out of their seats."
Prug and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers both earned two-round scores of 82 to advance past Rock Island's Baker Beal and Galesburg's Koen Derry, but after both missed on their first attempts of the dunk-off, Prug's score of 37 sent him past Caruthers' 34.
Dolphin, Ludwig earn 3-point titles: Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Dolphin and Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig won their respective 3-point contests during halftime of the girls’ Illinois-Iowa senior all-star game.
Dolphin drained seven 3-pointers in the first round, but found himself in a three-way tie with Assumption’s Noah Mack and Davenport Central’s Kaiden Johnson.
The Spartan senior chose the top of the arc and hit eight, which was three more than Johnson to advance to the final against Ludwig.
Ludwig won the girls portion of the event easily by hitting nine 3s, which was four more than any other girl senior all-star.
In the championship, Dolphin got hot. He hit seven in a row on his way to a contest-high 18 made 3s. That doubled Ludwig in the final.
“I was shooting pretty well, I mean, I made quite a few consecutive ones in a row and it felt good out of my hands,” Dolphin said. “I got confident up there and kept knocking them down.”
Dolphin was awarded with a special basketball at half-court after the contest.
“To be here is a great honor to begin with, but to participate in the 3-point contest and come out victorious – there is nothing better than that,” said Dolphin.
Photos: Iowa defeats Illinois in Boys Senior All-Star game, 114-113
Iowa's Shawn Gilbert (50) goes up for a layup past Illinois' Mahki Johnson (3) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Jeremiah Babers (1) swats a shot from Iowa's Shawn Gilbert (50) as Gilbert is guarded by Illinois' Baker Beal (15) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Gibson McEwen (5) goes up for a layup during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Dre Egipaciaco (5) goes up for a shot against Iowa's Mike Lowery (1) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Cade Guinn (32), Illinois' Marieon Anderson (24), Iowa's Jai Jensen (2) and Illinois' Baker Beal (15) go up for the rebound during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Amarion Nimmers (11) goes up for a shot during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Baker Beal (15) goes up for a layup against Iowa's Cade Guinn (32) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Ryan Dolphin (20) goes up for a three-pointer during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Jermaine Gardner (0) goes up for a shot against Illinois' Marcus Williams (32) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kyle Taylor (10) goes up for a layup past Iowa's Ryan Dolphin (20) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Ivan Prug (23) goes up for a shot against Illinois' Dre Egipaciaco (5) during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Amarion Nimmers (11) dunks during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers (11) shows off the winning form during the dunk contest at Monday's Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Showcase event Monday at Augustana College's Carver Center in Rock Island.
Illinois' Amarion Nimmers (11) reacts after dunking during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's NaZion Caruthers (10) dunks during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Koen Derry (33) dunks during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Ivan Prug (23) dunks during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Amarion Nimmers (11) dunks during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Baker Beal (15) dunks during the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star dunk contest, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (20) is pressured by Mahki Johnson (3) and Team Illinois teammate Brandon Stone (23) during the second half of Monday's Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Showcase game at Augustana College's Carver Center.
Iowa's Jermaine Gardner (0) goes up for shot during the second half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
during the second half of the Iowa versus Illinois Boys Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Moline's Kyle Taylor (10) goes up for a 3-pointer during the second half of Monday's Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Showcase game at Augustana College's Carver Center.
Photos: Illinois defeats Iowa in Girls Senior All-Star game, 63-61
The Illinois bench celebrates a basket during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kadynce Lydic (24) goes up for a layup between Iowa's Adriauna Mayfield (24) and Iowa's Addie Kerkhoff (12) during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kammie Ludwig (30) is guarded by Iowa's Dawsen Dorsey (32) and Iowa's Taylor Veach (33) during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Ali Rapps (10) guards Iowa's Allie Meadows (4) during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Megan Schilitz (23) goes up for a layup against Illinois' Kadence Tatum (13) during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kadence Tatum (13) is awarded the the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game MVP ball, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Taylor Veach (33) and Illinois' Jordan Porter (40) reach up for the rebound during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kammie Ludwig (30) loses control of the ball as she goes up for a layup against Iowa's Adriauna Mayfield (24) during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Adriauna Mayfield (24) goes up for a layup past Illinois' Sydney Adamsom (12) during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot during the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star game three point shootout, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Ryan Dolphin (20) is handed a game ball after winning the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star game three point shootout, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Allie Meadows (4) goes up for a shot during the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star game three point shootout, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kyle Taylor (10) goes up for a shot during the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star game three point shootout, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Izza Appel (30) goes up for a layup during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kierney McDonald (44) grabs the rebound above Iowa's Kelsey Drake (44) during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kierney McDonald (44) goes up for a three-poointer against Iowa's Megan Schilitz (23) during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Addie Kerkhoff (12) goes up for a shot against Illinois' Jordan Porter (40) during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kadence Tatum (13) passes the ball around Iowa's Izzy Appel (30) during the second quarter of the Iowa-Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday at Augustana College in Rock Island. Tatum was named the MVP after leading a fourth-quarter comeback in a 63-61 Illinois win.
Illinois' Abby Lingafelter (32) goes up for a three-pointer during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
The Iowa bench celebrates after a basket during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kierney McDonald (44) dribbles against Iowa's Kate McAleer (34) during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Ali Rapps (10) grabs the rebound against Iowa's Megan Schilitz (23) during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Dawsen Dorsey (32) goes up for a three-pointer during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Adriauna Mayfield (24) goes up for a shot against Illinois' Kierney McDonald (44) during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Dawsen Dorsey (32) dribbles during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Illinois' Kadynce Lydic (24) dribbles against Iowa's Jamie Freenwalt (10) during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Allie Meadows (4) goes up for a shot past Illinois' Averi Rangel (22) during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Taylor Veach (33) and Illinois' Bri Stewart (15) during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Addie Kerkhoff (12) goes up for a layup during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Taylor Veach (33) dribbles against Illinois' Kammie Ludwig (30) during the first quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
Iowa's Taylor Veach (33) dribbles to the net against Illinois' Kammie Ludwig (30) during the first quarter of Monday's Illinois-Iowa Girls Senior All-Star game Augustana College's Carver Center. Veach had a game-high 18 points.
Iowa's Dawsen Dorsey (32) blocks a layup from Illinois' Sydney Adamsom (12) during the second quarter of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Augustana College in Rock Island
