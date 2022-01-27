No. 2 Spartans grind out win over second-place Wildcats

David Gorsline admitted he has been struggling with his confidence recently. It did not show late in the game Thursday night.
When the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team needed a shot in the arm on the offensive end, the sophomore delivered in a gigantic way.
In a game with lengthy possessions in which points came at a premium, Gorsline buried a 3-pointer with a little more than 4 minutes remaining to give his team the lead and followed with two clutch free throws as Class 4A second-ranked PV escaped with a 32-27 triumph over Davenport North at North High School.
“I told (Gorsline in the locker room), that 3-pointer was the momentum-changer,” guard Ryan Dolphin said. “We were struggling to make shots, but that really, really was a big three to switch momentum.”
The win gives PV (14-0, 12-0 MAC) a two-game cushion in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with six contests remaining.
It also was pivotal as the Iowa High School Athletic Association will release substate assignments Friday.
“Our guys do have goals and one of our goals is to win a conference title,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “Tonight was a big step in that direction, but it’s also a big win because that’s a really good team.
“Once they got their feet wet starting the season, (North has) been the best team in the area in my opinion.”
The loss snapped North’s eight-game win streak.
North (10-4, 9-2) was right there for most of the game despite scoring only two points in the second quarter and failing to register a point for more than 5 ½ minutes of the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were going to come in and control tempo,” North coach Marquez Davis said. “We were ready for it. We did well with it for about the first 3 ½ quarters.
“I’m just really proud of the way our guys competed against one of the top teams in the state tonight.”
PV made North work for everything on the offensive end. The Spartans limited transition opportunities and second-chance points. North shot only two free throws in the game.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 14 times, which turned out to be pivotal in a game with limited possessions.
“You’re playing an elite defensive team like that, they’re not going to allow a lot of open shots,” Davis said. “A lot of the shots you’re going to take are going to be contested.
“I was proud of the way we played defense and could play a slower style and match up with them.”
North had a 21-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Then, Gorsline altered the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing, just his second shot of the night and his sixth made three of the season.
“It felt really good off my hand,” Gorsline said. “I’ve been struggling with confidence, but it is slowly starting to come back up. Sometimes I play timid and I need to stop doing that.
“That was a big shot for me.”
Hillman figured a shot like that would turn the tide in a tight tussle.
“About the six-minute mark, it was going through my head that somebody is going to hit the big shot to get separation here,” Hillman said. “It was Dave, our sophomore stepping up. He’s a real hard-nosed kid and he’s got some skill to go along with it.”
The Spartans extended the lead at the foul line. Dolphin and Gorsline each made the front end of one-and-ones to help PV build a 30-24 lead.
Dolphin led PV with 12 points, the only player to finish in double figures.
Mike Lowery answered with 3-pointer for North to trim the deficit in half with less than 45 seconds left. After PV’s Joel Lawlor missed a one-and-one, North had a chance to square the game.
George Rucker had a try from the right wing that missed the mark. Dolphin chased down the rebound and made two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to secure the win.
The Spartans held the Wildcats, who came in as a 48% 3-point shooting team, to 4 of 19 from beyond the arc.
In particular, Hillman praised J.T. Muszalski for his defense late in the game.
“Other teams' headlines are threes and dunks, ours are rebounds and defensive stops,” Hillman said. “Those are game-winning plays a lot of people don’t understand.
“It was a heck of a play and helped us win the ballgame.”