ELDRIDGE — They trailed by as many as 13 points. They missed 14 free throws. They lost their top post player to fouls with more than six minutes left in regulation.
The North Scott boys’ basketball team faced plenty of adversity Friday night.
Coach Shamus Budde’s team didn’t flinch.
After rallying from a double-digit deficit, Reece Sommers and Carson Rollinger knocked down 3-pointers in overtime as Class 4A third-ranked North Scott outlasted sixth-ranked Bettendorf 59-55 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle at The Pit.
“We’re resilient,” North Scott junior Sam Kilburg said. “We held our ground out there. Everybody who steps on the floor for us this year can make plays for us.”
A game between the two preseason favorites in the MAC lived up the hype.
In front of a packed gym, Bettendorf (4-1, 3-1) dominated early.
Ohio State signee D.J. Carton scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in the first 10-plus minutes, and Trevor Feller knocked down two 3-pointers as Bettendorf surged to a 22-9 advantage.
Cortaviaus Seales brought the Lancers (5-0, 4-0) back. He scored 15 of his 25 points in the second quarter to get North Scott within five at halftime.
“We really had a chance in that first half to put it on them,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “We made some mistakes and took some quick shots.”
In particular, up eight and in possession in the final minute of the half, Clark wanted his team to hold for the final shot.
It didn’t. It missed a jumper in the lane, and Seales canned a 3-pointer at the horn to make it 29-24.
“That was a big swing,” Clark said. “Instead of up eight or possibly 10 to 11, we’re only up five. We’ve just got to work on playing a little smarter.”
North Scott managed to come back despite going 12-for-26 at the foul line and seeing Northern Iowa recruit Ty Anderson foul out with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter.
Bettendorf, though, scuffled at the offensive end. The Bulldogs were 0-for-11 from beyond the arc after halftime. They came into the game shooting 42 percent from 3-point territory.
Carton had 29 points and 15 rebounds, but he was 9 of 27 from the field and missed six of his 16 free throws.
Feller, after making two of his first three 3-point tries, misfired on his last six attempts.
“That hasn’t happened to us all season long,” Clark said of the shooting woes, “and that won’t happen again. I told the guys when you play against really good teams that defend well, you can’t expect to shoot well. You’ve got to defend and rebound.”
In overtime, Sommers — who hadn’t taken a shot the entire game — hit a 3, the Lancers' only bench points of the game. Less than a minute later, Rollinger swished a trifecta to put North Scott up 53-51.
“I’m not surprised,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “Those two guys are really tough mentally and physically. They live for that moment, and they’re very competitive and confident. They really stepped up and hit those big ones when we needed it.”
Bettendorf did tie it on an Oliver Bakeris basket with 1:39 left, but Seales answered with a basket on a drive to give North Scott a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Despite the free throw woes, North Scott made four in the final minute of overtime to hang on.
“This is a tough group we have here,” Seales said. “We don’t give up easy and we all stick together. We can all make big shots.
“We always talk about being tough mentally. It was rough at times tonight, but we came together.”
Kilburg finished with 11 points and eight rebounds while Rollinger and Anderson each had 10 points.
Unlike some seasons in the past, Budde said his team won't ride the coattails of one player.
Those role players carried the Lancers over the hump Friday.
"This group we have this year, it is a team, team, team thing," Budde said. "We can throw five, six or seven guys out there that can play.
"It is hard for teams to focus on one or two guys, and that's pretty rare in high school basketball."