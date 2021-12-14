No pain, no gain; Davenport Assumption overcomes Muscatine 65-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport Assumption spurred past Muscatine 65-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Muscatine faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on December 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 17-12 lead over Muscatine.
The Knights fought to a 36-20 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.
Davenport Assumption and Muscatine were engaged in a tight affair at 48-39 as the fourth quarter started.
