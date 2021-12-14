 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No pain, no gain; Davenport Assumption overcomes Muscatine 65-54
0 Comments

No pain, no gain; Davenport Assumption overcomes Muscatine 65-54

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport Assumption spurred past Muscatine 65-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Muscatine faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on December 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 17-12 lead over Muscatine.

The Knights fought to a 36-20 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Davenport Assumption and Muscatine were engaged in a tight affair at 48-39 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News