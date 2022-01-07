 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Moline overcomes East Moline United Township 62-46
No quarter was granted as Moline blunted East Moline United Township's plans 62-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

In recent action on December 29, Moline faced off against Maryland Heights Pattonville and East Moline United Township took on LaSalle-Peru on December 30 at LaSalle-Peru High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

