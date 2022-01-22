 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Port Byron Riverdale overcomes Fulton 64-54
Port Byron Riverdale charged Fulton and collected a 64-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-38 lead over Fulton.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Fulton's finishing flurry, but Port Byron Riverdale swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 17, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Moline and Fulton took on Milledgeville on January 17 at Milledgeville High School. For more, click here.

