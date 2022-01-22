No pain, no gain; Riverdale overcomes Fulton 64-54

Riverdale charged Fulton and collected a 64-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.
Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-38 lead over Fulton.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Fulton's finishing flurry, but Riverdale swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 17, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Moline and Fulton took on Milledgeville on January 17 at Milledgeville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.