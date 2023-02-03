Rock Island left no doubt on Friday, controlling Rock Island Alleman from start to finish for a 74-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman squared off with February 4, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Rock Island faced off against Bloomington . For more, click here. Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on January 27 at Geneseo High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.