No quit here; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Muscatine 60-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Muscatine 60-22 on Tuesday in Iowa boys basketball action on January 11.
The Muskies authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 7-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-12 halftime margin at Muscatine's expense.
In recent action on January 4, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Clinton on January 4 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
