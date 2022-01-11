 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No quit here; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Muscatine 60-22
0 Comments

No quit here; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Muscatine 60-22

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Muscatine 60-22 on Tuesday in Iowa boys basketball action on January 11.

The Muskies authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 7-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-12 halftime margin at Muscatine's expense.

In recent action on January 4, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Clinton on January 4 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News