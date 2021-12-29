 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal Calvary Christian tenderizes Annawan 65-38
0 Comments

Normal Calvary Christian tenderizes Annawan 65-38

  • 0

Yes, Normal Calvary Christian looked superb in beating Annawan, but no autographs please after its 65-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Normal Calvary Christian opened with a 20-5 advantage over Annawan through the first quarter.

Normal Calvary Christian's shooting stomped on to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at the half.

Normal Calvary Christian's might showed as it carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News