Normal Calvary Christian tenderizes Annawan 65-38

Yes, Normal Calvary Christian looked superb in beating Annawan, but no autographs please after its 65-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
Normal Calvary Christian opened with a 20-5 advantage over Annawan through the first quarter.
Normal Calvary Christian's shooting stomped on to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at the half.
Normal Calvary Christian's might showed as it carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
