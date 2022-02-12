 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal denies Moline's challenge 60-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Normal put just enough pressure on Moline to earn a 60-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.

Moline authored a promising start, taking advantage of Normal 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Moline came from behind to grab the advantage 23-19 at half over Normal.

