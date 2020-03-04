Normal West's last run dooms Moline

"It was kind of a scramble play," Hutson said. "I missed one a few minutes earlier from the same spot. This time, I had no time to think about it. I just went up and shot it. It was a hard game to get into until the end, it was kind of a no-flow game."

Added NW coach Ed Hafermann, "I think because we played each other a couple weeks ago we both knew what each other wanted to do. Coach Taylor did a great job of taking us out of our offense.

"We are a seasoned team who has played a lot of really close games. We've had five overtime games, so we never quit, we always play to the end. (Hutson) shot that ball with confidence because we don't think about the last shot. It is always the next shot."

The Maroons missed a wild 3-pointer on the next possession and the Wildcats broke the Moline press and found Hutson all alone for a layup to make it 40-37 with 15.2 seconds left. Normal West's defense forced the Maroons into a long 3 that missed as the buzzer sounded.

"This is a tough one," Taylor said. "These guys are young but they really care about their team, their school and that's why they are such a joy to coach. They are going to be successful because of the character they have.