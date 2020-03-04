Normal West's last run dooms Moline

In a game of runs, the Normal West Wildcats had the last one, ending Moline's season with a 40-37 loss in the semifinals of the Class 4A Moline Regional on Wednesday night at Wharton Field House.
Neither team seemed to be able to stay in a groove, with one going on a six- or eight-point run only to have the other bounce right back with one of its own.
Trailing 30-28 after three quarters, the Maroons (16-15) scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter — all by Ryne Schimmel — and seemed as if they had taken control. Instead, Moline would score just two more points in the final five minutes of the game.
"There were a lot of runs starting right off in the first quarter when we went up 8-0," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "They came right back, and it kept going that way. We got up by five and they were not making shots. It felt like if we could get a couple more baskets and get up nine or 10 points, that might be enough.
"We couldn't finish some shots, and that kind of cost us."
The Wildcats (13-19) refused to back down when the Maroons took the lead in the fourth quarter. Instead, the poised Normal West squad kept battling and cut the advantage to 37-35 with 1:20 left. After a missed shot by Moline, the Wildcats got an open 3-point shot for Evan Hutson.
His shot was well off the mark, but sophomore Max Ziebarth grabbed his sixth offensive rebound and threw a pass to Alex McGinnis, who found Hutson alone in the right corner. He didn't miss the second chance, putting Normal West up 38-37 with the 3.
"It was kind of a scramble play," Hutson said. "I missed one a few minutes earlier from the same spot. This time, I had no time to think about it. I just went up and shot it. It was a hard game to get into until the end, it was kind of a no-flow game."
Added NW coach Ed Hafermann, "I think because we played each other a couple weeks ago we both knew what each other wanted to do. Coach Taylor did a great job of taking us out of our offense.
"We are a seasoned team who has played a lot of really close games. We've had five overtime games, so we never quit, we always play to the end. (Hutson) shot that ball with confidence because we don't think about the last shot. It is always the next shot."
The Maroons missed a wild 3-pointer on the next possession and the Wildcats broke the Moline press and found Hutson all alone for a layup to make it 40-37 with 15.2 seconds left. Normal West's defense forced the Maroons into a long 3 that missed as the buzzer sounded.
"This is a tough one," Taylor said. "These guys are young but they really care about their team, their school and that's why they are such a joy to coach. They are going to be successful because of the character they have.
"We wanted our guys to be aggressive and they took the shots they thought they could make down the stretch. If those shots go in, we are saying, 'You made plays down the stretch.' If those shots go in people say they are bad shots. We had chances and we just didn't make enough shots and we didn't rebound well enough."
The Maroons were outrebounded 30-18, with Ziebarth grabbing 12. Ziebarth was stepping in for 6-foot-6 junior Corey Walker, who was injured last week and is likely out for the season.
"We just told Max to be active and a presence," Hafermann said. "He also did a really good job on their screeners and cutters keeping them out of the lane."
Schimmel finished with 16 points for Moline but no one else had more than Kyle Taylor's seven. Nick Retiger led Normal West with 12 and Hutson added 11.
The Wildcats will face off against United Township on Friday night at 7.