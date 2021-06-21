North alum to succeed Polite as head coach

Davis, still in the process of finalizing his staff, has been running most of North’s open gym workouts since late April. The team has participated in the St. Ambrose summer basketball league.

The Wildcats graduated their top two scorers in Jayden Houston and Quincy Wiseman, but Davis said the cupboard is not bare.

Mike Lowery (almost 8 points per game) and sophomore-to-be Kyle Lamonte are among the prominent pieces returning for the Wildcats. Junior Nolan Mosier and senior Cade Guinn also played in 18 games a season ago.

“I’m very excited about our talent level, especially the guys we have coming back,” Davis said. “I’m excited more so about the young kids — the incoming freshmen and sophomores and junior class.”

Being Davis isn’t far removed from his playing days, he believes he can connect well to the individuals he’ll be coaching.

“I’m Davenport through and through, so I’m able to relate to a lot of these kids in a closer way others might not be able to,” Davis said. “The kids have responded to it well.

“I want to be a big-brother figure and an authoritarian they can respect but also someone who has been through the same battles and struggles they have had to endure. I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.