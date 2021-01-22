North boys come on late to edge Central

Being from the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, Marc Polite didn’t really know what to expect from Davenport intercity games when he first became the head coach at Davenport North last year.
But he’s learning that they can be as intense and unpredictable as you can possibly imagine. He got another lesson on that Friday night.
Polite’s North squad trailed winless Davenport Central almost the entire night and fell behind by 10 in the fourth quarter with two of his best players in severe foul trouble before finally rallying in the final minute to claim a 59-58 victory over the determined Blue Devils at the North gym.
Quincy Wiseman sank the second of two free throws to give North the lead with 16.2 seconds remaining and the Wildcats made one last defensive stand to hold on.
"It was kind of scary but I knew we were going to pull it off," said North senior Jayden Houston, who scored seven of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and also came up with several key defensive plays.
"The calls weren’t going our way in this game and I knew I had to come out and make some big plays," Houston added. "That’s what we did and all around we had a good team effort. It’s a win."
Things didn’t look so good in the third quarter, however, when Houston picked up his third and fourth fouls, the second on a technical just after he scored to tie the game at 37-37.
Within a minute after that, No. 3 scorer Mekhi Jacobs also collected his fourth foul and had to go to the bench.
"For (Houston) to get both his third and fourth foul within a few seconds was really tough for us because we run a lot of things for him," Polite said. "But our kids gutted it out. We found a way to keep things close. We ran some unusual lineups. That lineup hadn’t played together all year."
Central (0-7, 0-7 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) took advantage of Houston’s absence to score the last four points of the third quarter and the first six of the fourth to open a 50-40 advantage.
With only a minute gone in the final period, Polite put Houston and Jacobs back out onto the court and the Wildcats (5-3, 4-3 MAC) gradually began to crawl back. Houston scored inside three times and Mike Lowery, who also scored 15 points, began taking it to the hoop to score along with freshman KJ Lamonte.
A Lamonte free throw cut the deficit to 58-56 with a minute, 27 seconds remaining. Central’s Niiziar Rogers missed a short jumper at the other end and Houston snared the rebound, firing it to a streaking Lowery for a fast-break layup that tied it at 58-58 with 1:09 remaining.
Houston blocked a shot at the other end, and following a quick exchange of possessions, Wiseman was fouled, making his go-ahead free throw.
Sophomore guard Tracy Hayslett then missed on a drive to the hoop and Houston tied up Donovan Wakefield on the rebound, giving the ball back to North with less than a second to play.
"They got a few steals and a little momentum and we didn’t take care of the ball down the stretch like we need to," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "A few calls went the other way that could have gone our way and that helped swing the momentum."
Rogers, a 5-10 senior, led both teams with 18 points and 10 rebounds with Hayslett adding 13 points and Wakefield 10. The Blue Devils outrebounded the Wildcats 40-26 but hurt themselves with 21 turnovers.
"We’re still finding our way unfortunately with the shortened season and not having practice," Wurdinger said. “We have five new starters this year so we’re still trying to figure out who can do what under the lights.
"We’re getting there but unfortunately it’s a short season and we’ve only got a month left."