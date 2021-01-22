North boys come on late to edge Central

Being from the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, Marc Polite didn’t really know what to expect from Davenport intercity games when he first became the head coach at Davenport North last year.

But he’s learning that they can be as intense and unpredictable as you can possibly imagine. He got another lesson on that Friday night.

Polite’s North squad trailed winless Davenport Central almost the entire night and fell behind by 10 in the fourth quarter with two of his best players in severe foul trouble before finally rallying in the final minute to claim a 59-58 victory over the determined Blue Devils at the North gym.

Quincy Wiseman sank the second of two free throws to give North the lead with 16.2 seconds remaining and the Wildcats made one last defensive stand to hold on.

"It was kind of scary but I knew we were going to pull it off," said North senior Jayden Houston, who scored seven of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and also came up with several key defensive plays.

"The calls weren’t going our way in this game and I knew I had to come out and make some big plays," Houston added. "That’s what we did and all around we had a good team effort. It’s a win."