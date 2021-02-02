North boys' defense clamps down in win over Muscatine

Rolling into Davenport with four straight wins and five victories in its last six outings, the Muscatine boys' basketball team started fast and finished strong Tuesday night at North High School.

In between, though, the Wildcats' defense flustered the Muskies' shooters, enabling North to settle down offensively and put together a series of strong runs to pull away to a 41-28 Mississippi Athletic Conference home-court victory.

The most decisive of those runs was a 14-1 close to the third quarter that enabled North (7-5, 6-5 MAC) to turn what was a three-point lead into a 31-15 advantage going into the fourth period.

"We were able to open things up a bit in the third, and we were able to string some stops together," said North coach Marc Polite. "Credit to our kids, they were able to kind of confuse Muscatine a bit. We had them disoriented and not in their rhythm."

The Muskies (7-7, 6-5 MAC) tried to mount a final counteroffensive, closing the gap to 33-22 early in the fourth on a Braden Hufford 3-pointer and a steal and bucket from Dante Lee. However, the Wildcats answered with a run of eight straight points that enabled them to take control.