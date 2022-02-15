North boys spoil North Scott's senior night

ELDRIDGE — Mike Lowery and the Davenport North boys basketball team knew that they were going to get North Scott’s best shot on the Lancers’ senior night.

It didn’t matter.

The Wildcats led wire to wire, and held off a late charge by the hosts for a 64-55 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at The Pit.

“Nobody wants to lose on their senior night,” said Lowery, who scored a game-high 20 points. “But we came in and did what we had to do to get the job done.”

North Scott, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half, closed to within 58-53 on Zach Johnson’s 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining, but the Wildcats went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the game’s final minute. Lowery made four free throws, and Kyle Lamonte also made a pair.

“It’s huge that we have a few guys who have some experience in these situations to be able to go in and close the ballgame out like that,” North head coach Marquez Davis said. “As you get later on into the year and you play teams multiple times, it’s always hard to come out with a large victory. So you’re going to have to learn how to close these ballgames out. I’m just proud of our guys for being able to step up in a tough environment and make some of them for us.”

North’s Cade Guinn scored 11 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and Lowery banked in a runner in the closing seconds of the period that gave the Wildcats a 22-15 lead.

“Cade’s a monster. He’s hard to stop,” Lowery said. “If he gets to that left shoulder, it’s over with. All you can do is stand there and watch. He got his shot going, so we just started feeding him.”

All of North Scott’s first-quarter points came from its seniors. Johnson, making his first start of the season, made a pair of 3-pointers. Cody Sunny, playing in just his seventh game of the year, hit all three of his 3-point attempts for a career-high nine points. In fact, Sunny had only scored 10 points in his entire varsity career prior to Tuesday’s game.

“He puts in a lot of work in practice,” Johnson said of Sunny. “He’s a great team player. I was really happy for him.”

North (14-6, 13-4 MAC) led 40-28 at halftime, and the Wildcats extended their lead to as many as 17 late in the third quarter before the Lancers began to rally.

“We’ve gotten down a lot this year,” Johnson said, “but we never give up and we always fight back somehow, some way.”

All seven of North Scott’s seniors played, and 13 Lancers saw the court. Johnson, whose previous career high for points was five, hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points. Senior Oliver Hughes added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers (10-10, 8-9 MAC).

“It was an awesome experience,” said Johnson, who was also part of a choir group that sang the National Anthem prior to tip-off. “This is an awesome environment. The Pit’s a great place to play. I was just thankful my teammates got me open looks. They were able to kick it out to me for open looks, and I was able to hit them.”

Guinn finished with 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for North. George Rucker hit all three of his 3-point attempts and finished with nine points, and Lamonte also scored nine points.

Now North will try to defend its home court on its senior night when the Wildcats host Bettendorf in Thursday’s regular-season finale.

“We wanted to start this week off right,” Davis said of Tuesday’s win. “We’ve got our senior night coming up on Thursday, so it’s a pretty quick turnaround. We just want to be playing well going into substate and hopefully be able to get hot and make a run. I’m just proud of our guys. We accomplished half of our goal of being 2-0 this week. Bettendorf is going to be tough and ready for us on Thursday.”

