North forces turnovers in bunches in rout of Central

Marquez Davis didn’t expect what he got when he walked through the door into his team’s locker room following Tuesday's game.
Davenport North’s first-year head coach was surprised to be doused with water by his players in celebration of his first career win as a coach.
But what he saw out on the basketball court just a little bit before that, however, was pretty much what he thought he might see.
Davis’ Wildcats shredded city rival Davenport Central with pressure defense in the first half, piling up a big lead and cruising to a 71-53 victory over the Blue Devils in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams at the North gym.
North forced 16 turnovers in 16 minutes in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter alone, to compile a 38-15 halftime cushion. The Devils closed to within 14 once in the second half but never really threatened the Wildcats the rest of the way.
"The guys came out with a lot more focus than we had in the first couple of games," said Davis, whose team suffered five-point losses to Burlington and Cedar Rapids Jefferson in nonconference play.
"They really wanted this one. We’re a young team and we’ve gone through some growing pains those first couple of games, but it’s all about building. We saw some good things we can build on and thought we put it together tonight."
Sophomore KJ Lamonte, who led four Wildcats in double figures with 18 points, said he also knew he and his teammates were getting close to playing the kind of game they wanted to play.
"We were right there in those first two games," Lamonte said. "Just a bunch of little mistakes that cost us."
It was Central (0-2, 0-1 MAC) that made the majority of the mistakes in the first half as North quickly shot out to a 12-2 lead with an 8-0 scoring run. Another 10-0 run in the second quarter, that included Lamonte’s second breakaway dunk of the game, widened the lead to 31-12.
"It’s good when guys are flying around and being active and guarding guys without fouling," said Davis, who said the flurry of turnovers translated into a lot of easy offensive opportunities for his team.
The Blue Devils managed to shut off the flow of turnovers in the second half and actually played the Wildcats on fairly even terms in the final two quarters.
"The second half was good," Central coach Ryan Hill said. "I thought we had some good conversation at halftime and made some good adjustments. The team came out much more aggressive. We were driving to the basket and playing much more physical."
The Devils even forced Davis to briefly put his starters back in the game after a run of their own chopped the deficit to 62-48 with 4:38 remaining.
But a Nolan Mosier 3-pointer, a Mike Lowery free throw and a 3-point play by Lamonte put North back in control.
Mosier and Lowery each added 13 points for North with Cade Guinn contributing 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kaden Johnson, who scored 24 points in Central’s opener, led the visitors with 18 points and nine rebounds while Donovan Wakefield tossed in 15 points off the bench.
"He’s been working really hard behind the scenes and taking steps to getting better and getting into basketball shape," Hill said of the 6-foot-4 Wakefield. "Tonight proved that he’s been doing some of that."