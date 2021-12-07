North forces turnovers in bunches in rout of Central

Sophomore KJ Lamonte, who led four Wildcats in double figures with 18 points, said he also knew he and his teammates were getting close to playing the kind of game they wanted to play.

"We were right there in those first two games," Lamonte said. "Just a bunch of little mistakes that cost us."

It was Central (0-2, 0-1 MAC) that made the majority of the mistakes in the first half as North quickly shot out to a 12-2 lead with an 8-0 scoring run. Another 10-0 run in the second quarter, that included Lamonte’s second breakaway dunk of the game, widened the lead to 31-12.

"It’s good when guys are flying around and being active and guarding guys without fouling," said Davis, who said the flurry of turnovers translated into a lot of easy offensive opportunities for his team.

The Blue Devils managed to shut off the flow of turnovers in the second half and actually played the Wildcats on fairly even terms in the final two quarters.

"The second half was good," Central coach Ryan Hill said. "I thought we had some good conversation at halftime and made some good adjustments. The team came out much more aggressive. We were driving to the basket and playing much more physical."