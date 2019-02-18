For three quarters of Monday’s Class 4A Substate 4 quarterfinal against visiting Iowa City Liberty, Davenport North had everything under control.
The Wildcats nearly let things get out of hand.
North used a stingy zone defense to build a 14-point lead in the third quarter, then saw its lead shrink to just two points early in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats buckled down on the defensive end in the closing minutes to pull out a 53-44 win.
It moves North into Friday's semifinal contest on the road against top-ranked Bettendorf.
“I just thought we had to get back to what got us into that position,” North head coach Joe Ewen said. “We only allowed 17 points in the first half, and we gave up more than that in the third quarter. So we just talked about getting back to what we do and defending. That’s what’s going to get you wins in the postseason. I thought our guys did a nice job of adjusting and settling back down in the fourth quarter.”
Liberty’s Grayton Tyler got a steal and laid the ball in just before the third-quarter buzzer to trim North’s lead to five. And when Lightning forward Ethan O’Donnell drained a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, it was clear the momentum had swung to the visitors.
“We had to really sit down on them and see your man,” North sophomore Jayden Houston said. “So we really came back to the yellow line and got up on them. Coach said every time your man gets the ball, you don’t have to get all the way up on them, just sit back since they’re not really shooting. We just needed to calm down and work.”
Liberty’s Andre Brandon put back a missed free throw with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining to pull his team within three points, but the Lightning would not score again until there were just three seconds left in the contest. The visitors missed seven straight shots and turned the ball over three times during the scoring drought.
“It was a really tough game,” Houston said. “We hustled a lot. Every time we saw the ball, we hustled and went for it.”
North (10-12) made just eight of its 16 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but played good enough defense to get the postseason win.
The Wildcats also held Liberty scoreless for a span of 5 minutes, 47 seconds in the second quarter as they built a 30-17 halftime lead. The Lightning missed eight shots and turned the ball over five times during that time.
“We really controlled the pace for three and a half quarters,” Ewen said. “We got in our press and were able to slow them down. They had some long possessions, which really helped us. I think our zone is kind of tough to figure out a little bit. Our guys did a nice job of keeping them guessing.”
Houston and fellow sophomore Quincy Wiseman scored 12 points apiece to lead the Wildcats, and senior T.J. Vesey added 11. O’Donnell scored 12 points to lead Liberty (8-13), but did so on 5-for-13 shooting. Isaac Bender added 11 points for the Lightning, but went 4-for-12 from the floor.
The Wildcats have been successful against the Bulldogs for stretches. They trailed by just two points at halftime of a game at Bettendorf on Feb. 12 before losing by 12.
“We’re always in games,” Ewen said of his young squad. “It’s just kind of getting over that hump and not having bad stretches. Against Bettendorf the last time we had a bad four-minute stretch that cost us the game. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The key for the Wildcats will, again, be defense.
“That’s been our focus. That will be our focus going forward,” Ewen said.