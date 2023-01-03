North opens season's second half strong

Back in action after more than two weeks off, the Davenport North High School boys' basketball squad looked like a much different group.

Looking to shake off a rough opening stretch to their season, the Wildcats resumed Mississippi Athletic Conference play Tuesday night with a strong performance as they scored a 66-50 home-court win over Central DeWitt.

North (3-6, 2-4 MAC) scored the game's first 13 points before the Sabers (3-5, 1-5 MAC) could get on the board. After Central DeWitt got within nine, junior guard TreVon Coney hit a 3-pointer from just past halfcourt to beat the first-period buzzer and give the hosts a 20-8 lead.

"They came at us, and we responded back," said Coney, who led all scorers with 22 points and added four steals. "We looked at (Tuesday) as coming out 0-0 for 2023. We knew we had to play like we wanted to play right from the start."

Before Coney's buzzer-beater, the Sabers had closed a 15-point gap to 17-8 on consecutive Gus Pickup 3-pointers. Pickup scored nine of his 11 points on treys and added five rebounds.

However, even the returns of Matthew Watters (13 points, four steals) and Landon Schroeder (13 points, seven rebounds) from injuries going back to the football season were not enough for Central DeWitt.

"They're a good team," Central DeWitt coach Marty Marshall said of North. "They come out and push the ball. ... But, North just took it to us."

Boosting the Wildcats was a potent inside-outside scoring combo, with 6-foot-5 senior forward Nolan Mosier complementing Coney's outside shooting with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Mosier also had the touch from beyond the 3-point arc as well, hitting four of six 3-ball attempts.

"We took a bit of a break, and (head coach Marquez Davis) told us to think about how we can improve the rest of the season," Mosier said. "We definitely did that today. This was the best start we've had to a game all season."

Mosier feels that Coney's long-distance 3-pointer gave North the perfect early boost. After Coney hit that shot, the Sabers never got back within single digits.

"TreVon is one of those guys who when we need it, he'll step up and make a big-time play," said Mosier. "That gave us a lot of momentum."

Mosier hopes the momentum North generated on Tuesday can carry over into Friday night's MAC matchup at Davenport Central.

"We've got a tough inter-city game on Friday," he said, "but I think we'll be ready."

Central DeWitt tried to hang tough, but in the final half-minute of the second quarter, the Wildcats got a pair of big plays that resulted in a 37-17 halftime lead.

First, Mosier scored and was fouled with 28.9 seconds on the clock, hitting the free throw to complete the three-point play. Then, Chris Moss scored off a Delvin Shorter steal with 15.9 seconds to cap the opening half.

Central DeWitt turned up the aggressiveness in the second half and drove to the rim more, but missed its first seven free throws and went six of 13 for the game. That denied the Sabers a chance to get back within single digits.

"The big thing we preach is taking it to the rim," Marshall said. "In the first half, we didn't do a good job of that. In the second half, we were more aggressive, but it would've helped if we hit our foul shots."