At times, it seemed like the defense for the Davenport North boys basketball team was in on-and-off mode against Clinton on Friday night.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, their defense was in the 'on' mode when it mattered as North turned up the pressure in the second half to eventually pull away from the River Kings for a 63-53 victory in Mississippi Athletic Conference action in the Wildcats' den.
In the first half, the River Kings showed patience and handled most everything North threw at them defensively as Clinton built a 27-22 lead by halftime. It was built on only five turnovers in the first half, including just two in the second quarter for the visitors. Bret Myli and Frederick Williams had nice halves to lead the River Kings with eight and nine points, respectively.
But according to North coach Joe Ewen and Wildcats senior guard TJ Vesey, the home team was too lax in their defensive effort and giving Clinton too many easy looks close to the basket.
"We need to work on staying intense on defense at all times," Vesey said. "When we are on, we are tough to get by and that is what you saw later in the game. But early on, it was not good enough."
Vesey put it about as nicely as he could about what coach Ewen said at halftime.
"He definitely got into us," Vesey said with a smile about the speech. "But we need to work on being that intense on defense the whole game. There were too many easy drives and shots in the first half. We have to work on pressuring (the other team) the whole time. But I am glad we pulled together to get the 'W.'"
That intensity showed in the third and fourth quarters as Vesey and teammates Mekki Sisk, Cory Prather, Quincy Wiseman, Jamal Litt and Jayden Houston attacked some of the more inexperienced ball-handlers from Clinton. The Rivers Kings had matched their turnover total from the first half in just the first four minutes of the third quarter.
It allowed North (3-2 overall, 3-1 MAC) to get some run-outs and easy layups, which eventually helped the hosts tie the game at 42 by the end of the third quarter.
The Wildcats kept going from there, forcing six more mistakes from the River Kings (1-4 overall, 1-3 MAC), which helped lead to 10 transition points in the fourth quarter alone. Vesey had a couple of nice long pass assists after he grabbed one of his team-high nine rebounds. He second long-bomb pass led to a layup for Sisk to help North to a 49-45 lead with 5 minutes left.
Litt added a put-back and Houston had a jump shot and 3-pointer of his own to push the lead to 56-47 with 3:38 left in the contest. Clinton could not rally from there. Vesey finished with nine points to go with his rebounds. Houston added another 15 points while Wiseman finished with 12 points for the winners.
"For us, it was just a tale of two halves and, for us, we just picked up the intensity," Ewen said. "We did a good job defensively at getting after them and holding down LJ Henderson a little bit. Our guys really responded in the second half."
Henderson had four points for Clinton while the River Kings were led by Myli's 14 points and 10 rebounds. Frederick added another 15 points while shooting guard Max Holy finished with 12 points, all on three-pointers for Clinton.
River Kings coach Troy Ersland said this was a key learning experience for his team as only Myli and Henderson were used to seeing that kind of defensive pressure after going through it last season in the MAC battles.
"We have not been in situations, as a group, like that. LJ and Brett have. As a group, we have a lot of guys, first year, playing a lot of minutes," he said. "We had two or three empty possessions in a row in key spots and North does a good job of getting out in transition and getting easy baskets. And for three quarters, we didn't allow that those baskets. We have to have a couple other guys, besides LJ, to handle the ball and until we do, teams are going to do what they do and attack us. It was a good experience and we will look at some film and learn from it."