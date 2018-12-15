Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera and Davenport North's Mekki Sisk battle for the rebound, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera gets the jam against Davenport North, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera and Davenport North's Mekki Sisk battle for the rebound, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera gets the jam against Davenport North, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Locked in a tight contest with Geneseo early, Davenport North went into lockdown mode.
The Wildcats forced the Maple Leafs into 19 turnovers, creating 21 points and a 63-52 win in the second game of the Genesis Shootout on Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center.
North also owned a sizable free-throw advantage, outscoring Geneseo 25-6 from the line.
"We got down and dirty basically," said senior TJ Vesey, who led North with 20 points and three steals. "Defense can definitely carry us through. As long as we force turnovers, get us in the bonus like we did ... they couldn't do anything but foul us after we made them turn it over. Our defense will take us a long way as long as we play it solid."
Geneseo (2-7) took advantage of a cold start from North (4-2), leading 12-10 after the first quarter. North countered to take a 13-12 lead with six minutes, 25 seconds left in the second quarter. The Wildcats never trailed again, pulling out to a 28-19 lead thanks to a defense that forced five turnovers in the frame before the Maple Leafs cut the lead to 31-27 at halftime.
The third quarter started out in much the same fashion as Geneseo had turnovers on its first four possessions, allowing North to take a 35-29 lead and stretch that to 44-33 at the end of the quarter.
"That was our No. 1 concern coming in, knowing that North is more experienced and athletic and that was going to give our younger guys some problems," Geneseo head coach Brad Storm said. "I thought that's good for us. I think this experience is something that's going to harden us a little bit."
Geneseo was led by Division-I recruit Isaiah Rivera, who played all but 47 seconds of the contest, forced to exit with a slight cramp midway through the fourth quarter. Rivera commented at the scorer's table it's the first time all season he's been forced off the court by anything other than fouls.
"I don't know if anyone really can understand what he has to go through during a game, the way teams dog him and foul him and pound on him the entire game," Storm said. "For him to be able to play those minutes, first of all is amazing, and then to play those minutes well, I don't know how he does it."
Rivera finished with 33 points — including three dunks — 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists, earning new fans in the process.
"Coming into this game, I actually didn't know who Isaiah was," Vesey said. "He's an incredible player. His bounce is ridiculous and his shot is a beautiful shot. All in all, he's just a great player."
Geneseo kept North from pulling away, cutting as close to eight points in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats held off any Maple Leaf rallies.
Along with Vesey's 20 points, North got 11 points and nine rebounds from Jayden Houston and 10 points from Mekki Sisk.
"We really like our group. I think from one to seven, we've got a lot of guys that can score and play and on any given day really be good," North head coach Joe Ewen said. "I like how we've competed (so far this season). You look at our last three games, and we've held onto those leads and found a way to win. Even today, when it was starting to slip from us, I thought our guys did a good job of battening down the hatches and holding up."
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.