North Scott, Assumption 1-2 in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (15-1, LW: 1)

The Lancers have a two-game lead in the MAC standings with five contests remaining. Despite going 11-for-25 at the foul line, North Scott pulled out a 44-37 win at Central on Tuesday. Coach Shamus Budde's team hasn't allowed 50 points in a game since Dec. 14.

This week: Friday vs. Assumption

2. Assumption (14-2, LW: 2)

Senior Sean Peeters eclipsed 900 career points with his 40-point output Tuesday night in a win over Burlington. Winner of seven straight, Assumption has an opportunity to avenge its two losses in the next five days. The Knights are the MAC's top rebounding team.

This week: Friday at North Scott; Monday vs. Davenport North

3. Davenport Central (11-5, LW: 4)

The Blue Devils had their four-game win streak snapped Tuesday against North Scott. Central's lowest two point outputs have come against the Lancers. Emarion Ellis ranks third in the MAC in scoring (18.8) and rebounding (7.6) and first in steals (37).

This week: Friday at Pleasant Valley; Tuesday at Davenport West