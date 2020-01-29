North Scott, Assumption 1-2 in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (13-1, LW: 1)

Ranked sixth in Class 4A this week, North Scott has limited its last two opponents to 60 total points. The Lancers, who have won 12 in a row, overcame their lowest offensive production of the season to beat Bettendorf in overtime 38-35.

This week: Friday vs. Clinton; Tuesday at Davenport Central

2. Assumption (11-2, LW: 4)

Since back-to-back losses, Assumption has reeled off four straight wins. Sophomore Noah Mack has given the Knights another 3-point threat. He's knocked down six treys in the last three outings. The Knights play four of their next five games at home.

This week: Friday vs. Muscatine; Monday vs. Bettendorf

3. Rock Island (15-6, LW: 2)

After three straight losses away from home, Rock Island erupted for a season-high 90 points Tuesday in a 35-point victory over Sterling. Amarion Nimmers tossed in 27 points and Jordan Rice had 14 as the Rocks seized control in the second quarter.

This week: Friday at United Township

4. Davenport Central (10-4, LW: 5)