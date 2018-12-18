ELDRIDGE — Sometimes these are called trap games.
After racking up big victories last week and a looming showdown with No. 4 Davenport Central on Friday, the North Scott boys basketball team faced a one-win team in Davenport West on Tuesday night.
The visiting Falcons gave the second-ranked Lancers all they could handle for most of three quarters but the hosts avoided the trap and made enough plays in the second half to eventually score a 66-50 win at The Pit in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
West showed no signs of intimidation as the Falcons were patient, took good shots and forced nine turnovers from the Lancers in the first half as the game was tied at 26 by halftime. Zach Trevino had 12 points for the Falcons (1-6, 0-5 MAC) and West sophomore big man Aldane Barrett had three blocks as the visitors actually led for most of the first half.
Lancers junior Tytan Anderson, who did finish with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, said West came out ready to play.
"West was the more aggressive team from the start and they wanted it a lot more than we did," Anderson said. "I think we just came out not ready to play. Obviously, we weren't playing very well but coach (Shamus Budde) helped get us jump-started a little bit. He helped us get ready to come out and play hard in the second half."
The Lancers' biggest issue was taking care of the basketball and taking some hurried shots. The first-half turnovers led to eight fast-break points for the Falcons while North Scott only made four of its 16 three-point attempts. Anderson and Cortaviaus Seales were the only Lancers to score in the first two quarters. Seales finished the game with 18 points for North Scott (7-0, 5-0).
Meanwhile, West moved the ball around and scored 18 of its 26 points in the paint. The Falcons got some big baskets from John Michael Thornton, Jamil Haymond, Malik Westerfield and Barrett to go along with Trevino's hot shooting.
But in the third quarter, Anderson seemed to take things into his owns hands to help get the Lancers going. He scored eight straight points to start the second half, including a pair of threes, to help the Lancers start to find some separation.
The Lancers also got some key buckets from Sam Kilburg and Carson Rollinger as part of a run that eventually saw the hosts go up 41-33 before West coach David Robinson called timeout with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I knew my guys would step up when the time was right," Anderson said of his teammates finally finding their footing in the third quarter. "I had faith in them that they would get the job done and they came through."
Lancers sophomore Landon Eiland was also big late in the third quarter and into the fourth. Eiland score seven points in a three-minute stretch over the two quarters to help North Scott gain some control. His three-pointer from the corner with 6:55 left in the contest made it 52-37 for the home team. The Falcons could not mount a serious challenge after that.
Eiland scored all 13 of points in the second half, including three three-pointers.
"We came out flat and that is not like us and we have not been like that all year," Budde said. "But I thought in the second half, we took care of the ball and took good shots and we finished 50-50 plays and rebounded much better."
Robinson said he was happy with his team's effort but said the Falcons kind of ran out of gas down the stretch. It led to quicker shots instead of being patient. West went a combined 5-for-21 from the floor during the stretch North Scott was building its eventual double-digit lead in the third and fourth quarters.
Trevino finished with 17 points for the Falcons while Haymond contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.
"We got tired and that affected our decision making and that's when things started breaking down," Robinson said. "But we've showed that we can play with teams like North Scott and I am very proud of that."