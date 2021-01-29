North Scott boys now in thick of MAC title chase after rout

ELDRIDGE — North Scott boys' basketball coach Shamus Budde is quick to state that his club is looking further down the road to the postseason, and not as much at the Mississippi Athletic Conference title picture.
However, the Lancers' 61-42 victory over Clinton Friday night at The Pit, coupled with losses by first-place Davenport Assumption and second-place Pleasant Valley, means the MAC race has grown ever tighter.
Now standing at 7-3 in the conference, North Scott (9-3 overall) is in a virtual tie for second place with PV (10-3, 8-3) and is now one game behind league-leading Assumption (10-4, 8-2).
"For us, the focus is on getting better each week, and focusing on the postseason," Budde emphasized. "With the MAC, it's hard to determine a champion, because all the teams might end up not playing the same amount of games, so we're not focused as much on a MAC title."
Still, the Lancers played like a team fighting for a conference championship. Led by a strong first half from junior guard Oliver Hughes, North Scott quickly got the jump on the River Kings (1-11, 1-8 MAC) and never let the visitors get back in contention.
Hughes had a three-point play and drained 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range as he scored all 16 of his points in the first half, including the game's first six points. That allowed the hosts to open with a 9-0 run en route to a 15-2 lead after one. A subsequent 11-0 run had the Lancers up by as much as 23 points in the second quarter, eventually taking a 34-13 lead at halftime.
"We knew we had to take care of business; Clinton wasn't just going to give it to us," said Hughes. "We knew they were going to come out and run. It all started for us on the defensive end; that's how we got our points."
In the third quarter, the Lancers got to the free throw line extensively, with 6-foot-5 senior forward Landon Eiland setting the pace. He shot eight of North Scott's 10 foul shots in the third and drained six of those as he tallied 10 of his game-high 18 points.
Eiland and teammate Canon Guffey (seven rebounds, six points) each had a pair of buckets in the third to help the hosts maintain their first-half pace, taking a 50-26 lead into the final period.
"Our first game with them was a tough one," Eiland said, referring to the Lancers' 36-27 win at Clinton on Dec. 15. "We talked a lot about getting ready for them. Also, with the (postseason) pairings out, we wanted to work on getting the little things right. We're definitely excited for the rest of the season."
Now, with Friday's outcomes, North Scott is allowing thoughts of a conference championship to enter into their thinking.
"We've got to keep winning," said Hughes. "That's the biggest thing. If we do that, we'll be in good shape."