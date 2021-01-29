North Scott boys now in thick of MAC title chase after rout

ELDRIDGE — North Scott boys' basketball coach Shamus Budde is quick to state that his club is looking further down the road to the postseason, and not as much at the Mississippi Athletic Conference title picture.

However, the Lancers' 61-42 victory over Clinton Friday night at The Pit, coupled with losses by first-place Davenport Assumption and second-place Pleasant Valley, means the MAC race has grown ever tighter.

Now standing at 7-3 in the conference, North Scott (9-3 overall) is in a virtual tie for second place with PV (10-3, 8-3) and is now one game behind league-leading Assumption (10-4, 8-2).

"For us, the focus is on getting better each week, and focusing on the postseason," Budde emphasized. "With the MAC, it's hard to determine a champion, because all the teams might end up not playing the same amount of games, so we're not focused as much on a MAC title."

Still, the Lancers played like a team fighting for a conference championship. Led by a strong first half from junior guard Oliver Hughes, North Scott quickly got the jump on the River Kings (1-11, 1-8 MAC) and never let the visitors get back in contention.