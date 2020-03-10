North Scott digs early hole in loss to Waukee

DES MOINES — By the time North Scott’s basketball team found its footing against a long and deadly 3-point shooting team Tuesday night, the Lancers already had dug themselves an eight-point hole.
North Scott made several attempts at a comeback against Waukee, but coach Shamus Budde’s team never could get over the threshold.
Payton Sandfort tossed in 21 points and Tucker DeVries added 20 as sixth-ranked Waukee held off second-ranked North Scott 58-50 in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Waukee’s starting lineup is 6-foot-4, 6-6, 6-6, 6-7 and 6-7.
“We thought our length could bother them,” Waukee coach Justin Ohl said.
North Scott (22-2) had difficulty getting the ball into senior post Ty Anderson. When it did, Anderson had two or three defenders swarming him because Waukee sagged off a couple of North Scott’s players on the perimeter.
It resulted in a clunky start for the Lancers on offense, three consecutive turnovers and only one basket in the first six minutes of the game.
“We lacked some post touches in the beginning of the game, and that’s crucial in basketball so you can get some inside-out looks,” Anderson said. “We had to get the ball moving, and that’s tough to do with their length.”
Besides trouble scoring the ball, North Scott couldn’t corral Waukee’s outside shooting.
The top 3-point shooting team in 4A at better than 45%, the Warriors (22-2) knocked down 10 of 19 tries from five different players.
“Even on film when you watch them, a lot of those shots aren’t even touching the net,” Budde said. “They have pure, pure shooters.”
DeVries and Sandfort are juniors garnering plenty of Division I interest. They combined for six triples, 41 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
“Our kids put so much time into it,” said Ohl, whose Warriors play top-ranked Ankeny Centennial in a semifinal contest at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. “It is the invisible hours they put in after practice. Tucker is a gym rat and Payton is the same deal.
“They all know the importance of shooting and a skill they have.”
Despite a double-digit deficit at halftime and falling behind by as much as 15 points midway through the third quarter, North Scott made a game of it.
Sam Kilburg, who scored the Lancers’ first 10 points, finished with 20 in his final high school game. Freshman Cole Kilburg came off the bench to knock in four 3-pointers.
“We’ve been doing it all year, sticking together for 32 minutes,” Sam Kilburg said. “This was no different. I wasn’t surprised to see us do it again. We’re a tight-knit group, something I’m going to remember forever.”
Anderson, a Northern Iowa signee, had only two points in the opening half. He did finish with 11 points but just two rebounds.
“That’s about as good a job as we can do on him,” Ohl said. “If you told me we’d hold him to 11 and 2, I would have taken it immediately. He’s a heck of a player, a great motor and everything you want a high school kid to do.”
North Scott pulled within five with less than 4 minutes to go. Sam Kilburg had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but his left-handed layup attempt fell short.
“I was a little off balance,” he said. “I took a little longer second step than I anticipated, but I had to with their length. If I make that layup, maybe we get a little more momentum.”
Waukee sealed the game at the foul line. The Warriors were 12-for-13, including 7 of 7 in the final quarter.
For North Scott, it ended a third season at the state tournament. The Lancers graduate three starters in Anderson, Sam Kilburg and Trent Allard.
“This team has been the best team I’ve ever played on,” Anderson said. “Being with these guys and playing with them each day, I’m going to miss it.”
Budde said he’s never had so much fun throughout an entire season.
“We haven’t had a group that has gotten along as much as these guys one through 18,” Budde stated. “This senior class is going to leave a legacy. They’ve accomplished a lot and they’re going to be missed.
“They’ll still have an impact on this thing with our younger guys coming back who took in a lot from them.”