North Scott digs early hole in loss to Waukee

Anderson, a Northern Iowa signee, had only two points in the opening half. He did finish with 11 points but just two rebounds.

“That’s about as good a job as we can do on him,” Ohl said. “If you told me we’d hold him to 11 and 2, I would have taken it immediately. He’s a heck of a player, a great motor and everything you want a high school kid to do.”

North Scott pulled within five with less than 4 minutes to go. Sam Kilburg had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but his left-handed layup attempt fell short.

“I was a little off balance,” he said. “I took a little longer second step than I anticipated, but I had to with their length. If I make that layup, maybe we get a little more momentum.”

Waukee sealed the game at the foul line. The Warriors were 12-for-13, including 7 of 7 in the final quarter.

For North Scott, it ended a third season at the state tournament. The Lancers graduate three starters in Anderson, Sam Kilburg and Trent Allard.

“This team has been the best team I’ve ever played on,” Anderson said. “Being with these guys and playing with them each day, I’m going to miss it.”

Budde said he’s never had so much fun throughout an entire season.