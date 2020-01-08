North Scott maintains No. 1 spot in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (8-1, LW: 1)

The Lancers have come out of the holiday break with wins over Burlington (64-43) and 3A top-ranked Assumption (48-30). Senior Ty Anderson has averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds in those games. Winners of seven straight, North Scott has held six of its last seven opponents below 45 points.

This week: Saturday vs. Medford at Wisconsin Dells; Tuesday vs. Muscatine

2. Rock Island (12-3, LW: 2)

Despite being short-handed, Rock Island won the large school division of the State Farm Holiday Classic and followed with two wins last week. Jordan Rice remains out with an ankle injury and Colton Sigel sat out last Saturday with injury as well. Amarion Nimmers had 19 points in win over Kaneland.

This week: Friday vs. Alleman

3. Assumption (7-1, LW: 3)

After seven straight wins to start the season and climbing to No. 1 in the Class 3A state rankings, Assumption hit its first patch of adversity Tuesday with a 48-30 loss to North Scott. The Knights were 4 of 23 from beyond the arc and held to their lowest point total in Matt Fitzpatrick's tenure at Assumption.