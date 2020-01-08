North Scott maintains No. 1 spot in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (8-1, LW: 1)
The Lancers have come out of the holiday break with wins over Burlington (64-43) and 3A top-ranked Assumption (48-30). Senior Ty Anderson has averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds in those games. Winners of seven straight, North Scott has held six of its last seven opponents below 45 points.
This week: Saturday vs. Medford at Wisconsin Dells; Tuesday vs. Muscatine
2. Rock Island (12-3, LW: 2)
Despite being short-handed, Rock Island won the large school division of the State Farm Holiday Classic and followed with two wins last week. Jordan Rice remains out with an ankle injury and Colton Sigel sat out last Saturday with injury as well. Amarion Nimmers had 19 points in win over Kaneland.
This week: Friday vs. Alleman
3. Assumption (7-1, LW: 3)
After seven straight wins to start the season and climbing to No. 1 in the Class 3A state rankings, Assumption hit its first patch of adversity Tuesday with a 48-30 loss to North Scott. The Knights were 4 of 23 from beyond the arc and held to their lowest point total in Matt Fitzpatrick's tenure at Assumption.
This week: Friday at Davenport North; Tuesday vs. Davenport Central
4. Davenport Central (6-3, LW: 4)
The Blue Devils allowed just 19 points to Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, the fewest they have given up in a conference game in more than 20 years. John Miller has led Central in scoring in each of its two wins following the holiday break. Central plays just two teams with winning records the remainder of the month.
This week: Friday vs. Davenport West; Tuesday at Assumption
5. Geneseo (12-4, LW: 5)
The Maple Leafs beat Rock Island by double figures in the final game before Christmas to take sole possession of the Big Six lead but dropped a pair of games at the DeKalb holiday tournament. Behind 28 points from Isaiah Rivera, they rebounded with a 60-55 win over Dixon last Friday.
This week: Friday vs. Galesburg; Saturday at Morton