1. North Scott (7-0, LW: 2)
The Lancers survived a gauntlet last week with wins over Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Moline. Junior Ty Anderson had a career-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 66-50 victory over Davenport West. Coach Shamus Budde's team closes the pre-holiday schedule at No. 4 Central.
Next up: Friday at Davenport Central
2. Davenport Central (8-0, LW: 4)
Central's defense has 51 steals in the last three games, leading to wins over Muscatine, Alleman and Assumption. Averaging almost 70 points per game, Central has had at least three players in double figures in every game except one. Keshawn Pegues leads team in scoring at 18.8 points per game.
Next up: Friday vs. North Scott
3. Bettendorf (6-1, LW: 3)
Coach Curtis Clark's team dropped an overtime road game at The Pit, a contest in which it was 3 of 23 from beyond the arc, but rebounded with victories over Rock Island and Muscatine. D.J. Carton had a season-low 11 points against the Muskies, but the Bulldogs had nine other players score in the lopsided win.
Next up: Friday vs. Pleasant Valley
4. Moline (7-2, LW: 1)
The Maroons improved to 3-0 in Western Big Six Conference play with a win over United Township last Friday but stumbled to North Scott by a dozen points last Saturday at the Genesis Shootout. Deonte Billups had 20 points against the Lancers, but was 4 of 19 from the field.
Next up: Saturday at Urbana; Dec. 27 at Pekin Holiday Tournament
5. Davenport North (5-2, LW: NR)
After allowing 74 points in the opener to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, North has yielded less than 55 points in five of its last six games. Coach Joe Ewen's squad beat Pleasant Valley for the second straight season and limited them to 39 points. TJ Vesey has scored 38 points the last two games.
Next up: Friday at Davenport West