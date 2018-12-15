The contributions came from all over the court Saturday night for North Scott.
Whether it was Ty Anderson grabbing rebounds, Cortaviaus Seales dishing out assists or Reece Sommers hitting big shots off the bench, the Lancers had an answer for whatever Moline threw at them in a 59-47 win over the Maroons in the sixth game of the Genesis Shootout at Augustana College's Carver Center.
"We're a very tough team, we're mentally and physically tough," Anderson said. "I feel like the scout guys give us a great look in practice, and then in practices we focus on taking things away."
Anderson scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, three steals and had a block, while Seales and Sam Kilburg each had 15 for the Lancers.
"It came down to the toughness," Kilburg said. "We've shown the character that we're building on. Overall I think we're just a tough team that likes playing together."
Both teams came out a little sluggish, North Scott 3-of-13 and Moline 4-of-13 from the field in the first quarter, which ended with the Maroons up 12-6. The game was back and forth throughout the second half before the Lancers took the game over in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter.
Carson Rollinger hit a 3, Sam Kilburg added another, then Sommers hit a 2-pointer to spur North Scott (6-0) on an 8-0 run to turn a 45-44 lead into a 53-44 advantage.
"I thought it was a high-level game," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "I thought we played really well except for about a three, four-minute stretch, and I think they had something to do with that."
Sommers was a big key to the second-half run. After not playing in the first half, the senior came off the bench and finished the night with 10 points and two rebounds, playing the whole second half.
"He just kind of calms all the guys down," Budde said. "We've got very skilled basketball players, but when he gets in there, he calms them all down. Just his presence on the floor obviously makes us a lot better."
North Scott also showed some experience late in the game to milk the clock.
Leading 53-46 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game, North Scott drained 1:22 off the clock before Ty Anderson was sent to the line. Moline (7-2) had two fouls to give but didn't start fouling until there was 1:24 left on the clock.
It was a situation that Moline can draw on moving forward.
"Being in this type of game is going to help us," Taylor said. "It ended up being doubles, but it was a really close game for the vast majority of the game. Hopefully we'll learn from that."
The Maroons did a lot of positive things, which included drawing six charging calls in the game. Deonte Billups scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Drew Wiemers scored 16 points and drew four of those charging calls for Moline.
Meanwhile, in less than a week, North Scott has grabbed wins over tough competition in Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Moline, a big momentum boost moving forward.
"I think this is probably one of the most difficult weeks our program's ever had," North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said. "I'm happy that it's over but I'm also happy with how much we grew this week, too. We played three very good teams with three different styles and I thought we adjusted very well to each game, to each style."