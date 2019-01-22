1. North Scott (13-0, LW: 1)
One of three undefeated teams remaining in Iowa Class 4A, North Scott played without guard Cortaviaus Seales (injury) for the third straight game and won 50-34 in Muscatine. Carson Rollinger had 15 points while five other Lancers scored at least five. North Scott has four games in the next eight days.
This week: Friday vs. Pleasant Valley; Saturday vs. Assumption; Tuesday at Bettendorf
2. Bettendorf (11-1, LW: 2)
The Bulldogs drilled 11 shots from beyond the arc and shot nearly 60 percent from the field in a 72-50 win over Cedar Rapids Washington last Saturday at the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout. D.J. Carton had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Trevor Feller buried five threes en route to 15 points.
This week: Today at Davenport West; Friday at Burlington; Tuesday vs. North Scott
3. Moline (18-2, LW: 3)
Deonte Billups had a game-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four steals Monday in a 61-50 victory over Minooka at the MLK tournament in Galesburg. Brody Harding had 12 of his 16 points in the second half for the Maroons, who sit atop the Big Six and haven't lost since Dec. 15.
This week: Friday vs. Quincy; Saturday vs. Rantoul
4. Davenport Central (11-2, LW: 4)
Despite another sub-par shooting game from the 3-point line (5 of 23), Central thrived in transition and snatched up 41 rebounds to run past Davenport West 78-42 last Friday. Kaiden Phillips had 17 points and Keshawn Pegues finished with 16 for the Blue Devils, who play four of their next five games on the road.
This week: Today at Davenport North; Friday at Clinton; Tuesday vs. Muscatine
5. Rock Island (13-6, LW: 5)
Jamal Randle made two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to lead Rock Island past United Township 56-53 in overtime last Friday. The victory moved the Rocks into sole possession of second place in the Big Six behind Moline. JaMir Price (18 points) and Jordan Rice (12) joined Randle (12) in double figures.
This week: Friday at Galesburg; Saturday at Galesburg Shootout