North Scott, Rock Island remain 1-2 in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (11-1, LW: 1)
Since the calendar flipped to 2020, 6-foot-6 senior and Northern Iowa recruit Ty Anderson is averaging 24.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Lancers have won their last seven games by 18 points or more and held all of those opponents below 47 points.
This week: Friday vs. Pleasant Valley; Tuesday at Bettendorf
2. Rock Island (14-4, LW: 2)
After beating state-ranked Lincoln in overtime last Saturday, Rock Island fell on the road to Galesburg on Monday. Taurean Holtam and Andrew McDuffy teamed for 32 points and 17 rebounds. Rock Island is among four teams tied for the Big Six lead in the loss column.
This week: Friday at Quincy; Saturday vs. Iowa City West at Quincy
3. Davenport North (8-3, LW: 3)
North ran its win streak to seven games with a 57-45 road triumph against Bettendorf on Tuesday. In the last five outings, Jayden Houston and Quincy Wiseman are averaging 20.2 and 18.6 points per game, respectively. The Wildcats are two wins from matching last year's total.
This week: Friday at Davenport Central; Tuesday at Burlington
4. Assumption (9-2, LW: 4)
Coach Matt Fitzpatrick's team has back-to-back wins after suffering consecutive double-digit losses. Ranked third in Iowa Class 3A, Assumption has four of its next five games at home. The Knights play only one team in that stretch with a winning record.
This week: Friday vs. Davenport West; Tuesday at Pleasant Valley
5. Davenport Central (8-4, LW: 5)
Central trailed one-win Muscatine at halftime Tuesday, but the Blue Devils outscored the Muskies 38-16 in the second half. Kaiden Phillips, Emarion Ellis and Kaden Johnson each had 16 points for Central. Coach Craig Wurdinger's team leads MAC in steals and blocks.
This week: Friday vs. Davenport North; Tuesday at Clinton