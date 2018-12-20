ELDRIDGE — Frequently during the North Scott boys basketball team's 20-win season and run to the state tournament last year, Shamus Budde referred to Reece Sommers as the squad's energy guy.
"He motivated everyone in each drill and through all of our practices," Budde said.
Sommers is leading more with his voice than his play this season.
The four-year varsity contributor has practiced very little this season. He has spent more time icing his left knee and encouraging his teammates than going through defensive drills with them.
After the Justin Sharp Shootout this past June, Sommers was experiencing considerable knee pain. He had an MRI and learned there was structural damage.
Sommers has a hole in the cartilage of his knee.
"I don't think there was one specific instance that led to it," Sommers said. "I just think all the lifting and all the basketball through the years, the cartilage started to wear away."
It left Sommers with two options. He could have surgery and most likely miss his entire senior basketball season or he could put off the procedure, wear a knee brace and get through the season.
Sommers, who had the knee drained and a cortisone shot before the season, chose to gut it out.
"This decision is what I want to do and something my teammates respect and are OK with," Sommers said. "Whatever can get us wins on Tuesday and Fridays and help grow people is what I want to do."
There are plenty of unknowns in how the knee will react after a game.
"It might be worse on a night where I play five minutes than if I play 20," he said. "The hard part is not knowing what's going to happen."
Trainer Tim Block and North Scott's coaching staff have put a restriction on his minutes.
After Sommers tells the training staff how he's feeling, Block will look at the knee and suggest to the coaches how many minutes Sommers can go in that particular game.
Usually, the number is between 12 and 15 minutes.
That is a stark contrast from last year when the 6-foot-3 Sommers hardly came off the floor. He averaged 7.5 points, was the team's second-leading rebounder and hit a 3-pointer in the substate final to send North Scott to the state tournament.
"You feel terrible for the kid," Budde said. "You'd love to hear his name in the starting lineup and love to have him play 32 minutes, but it's probably harder for Reece, his family and his teammates.
"When he's on the floor for us, we're a better team."
The initial plan was for Sommers — who ices his knee four to five times a day for 5- to 7-minute increments — to play in just one game last weekend.
"Obviously, I didn't want to miss Bettendorf at The Pit in front of that crowd," Sommers said. "Then when I got here Saturday for the walk-through before the Moline game, I looked at coach and said, 'The knee feels kind of good.'
"During the game, I'm usually fine. After is the problem if it swells up or not. Our trainer has been awesome about it."
Class 4A second-ranked North Scott is 7-0 heading into Friday night's clash at fourth-ranked Davenport Central.
Sommers, who has played in five of the team's first seven outings, expects to play Friday "if nothing unexpected happens."
In the games he's played, Sommers has had an impact.
Sommers buried a 3-pointer in overtime of the 59-55 win over sixth-ranked Bettendorf. He drained two treys in the second half of a 59-47 victory over Moline at the Genesis Shootout.
It's more than his shot-making that gives the Lancers a boost.
Budde said his presence on the floor calms his teammates down. He's strong on the boards, stout defensively and has one of the best basketball IQs Budde has coached in his 15 years.
"He's our glue guy," Budde remarked. "Reece Sommers is the best glue guy in the state, hands down. He does everything and doesn't get credit for it. He's been our most consistent player the last four years.
"He understands what we're doing almost as much as our assistants do."
Sommers plans to have surgery after the season.
"Hopefully, it can wait that long," he said.
Even with the discomfort, Sommers is having a blast playing with a team that has state tournament aspirations.
He still attends practices, goes through some of the shooting drills and lends encouragement and feedback to the younger players.
"It's been tough, especially not being on the floor in practice," he said. "Obviously, you can't lead by example during that, so I'm just trying to teach some of the underclassmen how we do things here.
"We have good guys all over the place, and this being my senior year, I'm going to do everything I can to keep playing."
Mitchell fuels Wapello: Wapello had one of its best seasons in program history last year, accumulating 23 wins and a trip to the Class 2A state tournament. With four starters graduating, including all-stater Trenton Massner, there were questions if Wapello could remain competitive.
The Indians have done so behind Truman State signee Keaton Mitchell. The 6-foot-7 senior is averaging 24.6 points and just more than 12 rebounds per game as Wapello is 6-2 heading into Friday's game against Mediapolis.
Mitchell, the only Wapello player averaging double figures, has expanded his game. He has knocked down 17 shots from beyond the arc. He didn't attempt a 3-point shot last season.
Closing out '18: Tonight will be the final night of games for Iowa high school teams before play resumes after the New Year.
There are three notable games in the Quad-Cities to close out 2018 — No. 2 North Scott (7-0) at No. 4 Davenport Central (8-0) and Pleasant Valley (5-2) at No. 6 Bettendorf (6-1) in 4A.
Then in 2A, ninth-ranked West Branch visits fourth-ranked and unbeaten Camanche in a River Valley Conference tilt.