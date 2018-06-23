North Scott had only been rotating six-to-seven players during the 15th annual Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout.
With a multitude of guys at a football camp and a pair of sophomores having not played with the team during the summer, the Lancers spent the majority of the weekend adjusting on the fly.
It worked.
Powered by hot 3-point shooting, North Scott defeated Bettendorf 53-40 to win their second Sharp Shootout championship Saturday night at Rock Island High School.
“It’s hard for us to run anything, (because we) don’t know what the heck is going on,” Lancers head coach Shamus Budde said. “We talk about mental toughness and play every possession, no matter when we’re doing it whether it’s June or November.
“Our guys definitely did that here today.”
Six of the last seven teams from Iowa to win the shootout have gone on to win the state championship in Class 4A.
With four of their five starters returning, North Scott — despite the exhaustion of playing three games in the span of four hours — won four of their six games by double digits.
Bettendorf outlasted Rock Island (62-46) and Iowa City West (60-55) to set up an all-Mississippi Athletic Conference final, with North Scott blowing out Davenport Assumption 62-26 and holding off Waukee 49-40.
The Lancers jumped out to a 30-17 lead at halftime thanks to seven 3s and holding Bettendorf’s DJ Carton to six points.
“We have a lot of 3-point shooters,” said Ty Anderson, who led the Lancers with 15 points. “Just stopping (Carton) early, stopping fast breaks.”
Cartaviaus Seales chipped in 11, and Reece Sommers scored nine.
Carton scored the first 11 for the Bulldogs in the second half, and they got within eight points late in the game before North Scott iced the win from the free throw line.
“I thought we did a pretty good job minus two halves,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “I think we’ve proven we can compete with just about anybody.”
While neither side is feeling overly confident, Anderson did say it gives the Lancers a small advantage heading into the regular season in a few months.
“This team can be really good; it’s going to be scary,” he said. “It’s always good to stand your ground in the Q-C.”
Rocky, Assumption finish in top-8: Both Rock Island and Davenport Assumption face similar problems as they trek through the summer season.
Each program is looking to replace all-conference players as well as leadership.
The Rocks and Knights fell in the quarterfinals, and after a decision made by Rocky head coach Thom Sigel and Moline head coach Sean Taylor, they turned the games for fifth and seventh place into a round-robin format.
Assumption went 1-1, defeating Rock Island before falling to Moline. Rocky also lost to DeKalb to drop their last three games.
“You’re doing a lot of evaluating in June,” Sigel said. “I’m still excited. When November rolls around, we hope we’re using these experiences to get better.”
JaMir Price and sophomore-to-be Jordan Rice are expected to be key components for Rocky after the graduation of Randy Tucker.
The Knights are expecting to lean on the shoulders of Sean and Dylan Peeters as well as Anthony Valainis for leadership to make up for the losses of Trent Fitzpatrick and Ray Thrapp.
“We’re going to need those guys to produce,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “They’ve always been kind of background, and they’re going to need to (step up). Maybe a little uncomfortable for them that they’ll have to grow into.”
North wins consolation title: T.J. Vesey knows he’ll need to be the go-to guy if Davenport North wants to have success this season.
He took the first steps toward that, leading the Wildcats to three straight victories, the last one over Rockford Guilford 64-51 to take the consolation championship of the Sharp Shootout.
“Just playing the leader role, make sure they follow me,” Vesey said. “Embracing it, taking it all in.”
The departures of V.J. Wilmington and Max Taylor leave North searching for another scoring option to pair with their 6-foot-3 guard. Juniors-to-be Mekki Sisk and Jamal Litt each scored in double figures against Guilford.
“It’ll be by committee this year I think,” Wildcats head coach Joe Ewen said.
Vesey, who has yet to receive an offer but has gotten interest letters from St. Ambrose, Augustana and University of Wisconsin, hopes he can lead North to a top-4 finish in the MAC come the winter.
“As long as we listen to what our coaches, we should at least be fourth,” Vesey said.
Fifteen years of fame: Saturday marked the conclusion of the 15th Justin Sharp Shootout. Sharp’s dad, Craig Sharp, couldn’t have imagined it taking off the way it has.
“We had hoped it would be this good,” he said. “The Quad-City area coaches have been great. Almost every single one tries to get here every year.”
While they are always looking to improve the event so teams can continue to show up, Craig Sharp said he enjoys seeing the amount of money raised and the community involvement.
“We just want to keep making the tournament better every year,” Craig Sharp said. “That makes it exciting that we have a chance to do this for a long time.”
Scholarship winners: Each year, the Justin Sharp Shootout awards a pair of scholarships to a student that goes to Rock Island and another student from the Quad-Cities area. Rocky’s Lauren Hall and Alleman’s Brendan Hird are the recipients this year.