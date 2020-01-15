North Scott stays No. 1; North jumps into Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (10-1, LW: 1)

The Lancers buried 16 shots from beyond the arc from eight different players in Tuesday's rout of Muscatine. Coach Shamus Budde's team has won nine straight and owns an average margin of victory of 22.4 points in that span. Ty Anderson is MAC's second-leading scorer at 20.2 points per game.

This week: Friday at Davenport North; Tuesday vs. Davenport West

2. Rock Island (13-3, LW: 2)

Coach Thom Sigel's team is the highest-scoring squad in the Big Six at 66.4 points per game. The Rocks have done it with balance — three players averaging double figures and another at 9.4 points per game. Guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel could possibly return from ankle injuries this weekend.

This week: Friday at Galesburg; Saturday vs. Lincoln

3. Davenport North (7-3, LW: NR)

With the exception of North Scott, North is the hottest team in the MAC with six straight victories. The last four have been by double figures. Quincy Wiseman and Jayden Houston teamed for 45 points in Tuesday's win over Davenport West. North can jump into a tie for the MAC lead with a win over North Scott.