North Scott takes over top spot in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (5-1, LW: 2)

The Lancers have reeled off four consecutive wins — three MAC victories by lopsided margins and a come-from-behind triumph over Rock Island in the Genesis Shootout. Senior guard Sam Kilburg has made 19 3s and is shooting better than 61% from beyond the arc.

This week: Friday vs. Davenport Central

2. Rock Island (6-2, LW: 1)

A six-game win streak came to an end with a 61-58 setback to North Scott at the Genesis Shootout. Amarion Nimmers had a season-high 21 points in the contest. Both of Rock Island's losses have come to out-of-state foes. Coach Thom Sigel's team looks to stay atop the Big Six with a win Friday.

This week: Friday vs. Geneseo

3. Assumption (6-0, LW: 3)

Sean Peeters and Dayne Hodge have done the bulk of the scoring, but coach Matt Fitzpatrick's team has been quite stingy. Assumption has held five of its six opponents below 50 points. The Knights have 18 days off before facing Western Dubuque and North Scott in back-to-back games.

This week: Idle until Jan. 4