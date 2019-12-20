North wins third straight with rout of Muskies

Marc Polite didn’t become the boys basketball coach at Davenport North until the middle of August, but he said he feels as though he finally is starting to settle into the job.
From the look of things Friday night, his players are beginning to settle into his system, too.
The Wildcats attempted nearly twice as many shots as visiting Muscatine and shredded the Muskies for most of the second half Friday on their way to a 69-40 victory at the North gym.
"I think we’re starting to gain some confidence," Polite said. "They’re kind of getting used to my system and how we’re doing things. A lot of this is just new to these guys. We’re just kind of coaching on the fly and getting them to buy in and believe in what we’re trying to do."
Quincy Wiseman scored 18 points, Jamal Litt added 16 and Jayden Houston netted 14 to help North (4-3, 2-1 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) to its third straight win.
Wiseman, a returning starter, said he and his teammates feel good about where they are at.
"We haven’t been with coach Polite that long," he said. "We didn’t have the summer with him so I feel like we’re starting to put the pieces together."
The Wildcats forced the Muskies (1-4, 1-2 MAC) into 20 turnovers and outrebounded them 32-24. As a result, they had 59 shots attempts (28 of which went in) to only 33 for the Muskies.
"I think we’ve got interchangeable parts and our athleticism kind of works to our advantage," Polite said. "We’re able to switch some things and keep teams off rhythm at the defensive end. I love turning defense into offense and I thought we were able to do that."
You have free articles remaining.
Despite the huge shot differential, Muscatine was in the game for awhile. North jumped to a quick 10-2 lead, prompting Muskies coach John Windham to call a timeout only 3½ minutes into the game, but it was 24-19 near the end of the second quarter before North’s Sam Wellman hit a 3-pointer late in the half.
The Wildcats simply took over after that. Four different North players hit 3s in a 21-point third quarter, and they then opened the fourth quarter with a 15-2 blast that made it 63-34.
"That’s what we’ve been doing all year long, hang for a half," Windham said. "That’s the part of the game we still need to work on. We’re getting better. I keep telling them we’re getting better, but we’ve just got to start matching the other team’s intensity."
In addition to leading both teams in scoring, Wiseman also did a solid job of shutting down Muscatine scoring leader Noah Yahn, who had only four points before halftime, 10 for the game.
"That was the plan to lock him up the whole game, and I think I did," Wiseman said.
Muscatine also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Joshua Dieckmann and nine points from Reed Ulses, who nearly tripled his season average. But the rest of the team contributed only 10 points. Eight of those came in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome was decided.
"That’s been our problem all year is finding a third scorer," Windham said.
Muscatine hosts Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday night, but North does not have another game until Jan. 7.
Polite is looking forward to using that time to work even more with his players.
"Our goal was to go in 4-3 at the break, 2-1 in the conference," he said. "We said if we did that, we’d be really excited about that. We were able to pick up some wins and go into the break with a little bit of confidence."