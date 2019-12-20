North wins third straight with rout of Muskies

Marc Polite didn’t become the boys basketball coach at Davenport North until the middle of August, but he said he feels as though he finally is starting to settle into the job.

From the look of things Friday night, his players are beginning to settle into his system, too.

The Wildcats attempted nearly twice as many shots as visiting Muscatine and shredded the Muskies for most of the second half Friday on their way to a 69-40 victory at the North gym.

"I think we’re starting to gain some confidence," Polite said. "They’re kind of getting used to my system and how we’re doing things. A lot of this is just new to these guys. We’re just kind of coaching on the fly and getting them to buy in and believe in what we’re trying to do."

Quincy Wiseman scored 18 points, Jamal Litt added 16 and Jayden Houston netted 14 to help North (4-3, 2-1 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) to its third straight win.

Wiseman, a returning starter, said he and his teammates feel good about where they are at.

"We haven’t been with coach Polite that long," he said. "We didn’t have the summer with him so I feel like we’re starting to put the pieces together."