 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northeast triumphs in strong showing over Durant 59-38
0 Comments

Northeast triumphs in strong showing over Durant 59-38

  • Updated
  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Northeast turned out the lights on Durant 59-38 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.

In recent action on January 11, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Cascade on January 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News