North's hot start, lock down defense pave way for huge win against Geneseo

“They were just killing us on the boards, and height was part of it, but we weren’t really executing boxing out,” Storm said. “They were getting after it a little harder than us. It was a little bit of technique, size and effort and it made for a bad combination for rebounding. Physically and emotionally we are out of gas right now, with injuries and illnesses. We need a break.”

Geneseo was down 11-2 early after North senior Mike Lowery and sophomore KJ LaMonte got shots to fall. It only worsened for Geneseo as the turnovers piled up. The Wildcats outscored the Maple Leafs 23-4 in the second quarter to go up 44-16 at the break.

Geneseo shot 7-15 from the field, but had 11 turnovers at the half. Easy buckets ballooned the lead before the Maple Leafs had a chance to respond.

“That’s what we want to do,” Davis said. “Our pressure is one of our biggest advantages. We want teams to think about us every time they are bringing the ball up. It’s not always about jumping passes lanes and getting steals, but wearing them out. When they make turnovers we just hope we can capitalize.”