North's hot start, lock down defense pave way for huge win against Geneseo

Davenport North coach Marquez Davis said he was concerned about how his team would shoot the ball in the Carver Center at Augustana College.
Well, he shouldn’t have. The Wildcats shot lights out.
“I was a little worried about it because the depth perception is a little different in an arena style gym like this,” Davis said. “It’s a lot different than a high school gym when you have a wall right behind the basket. But, we came out and shot well and were able to get rolling after that.”
North began the game 3-for-3 from deep and shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter to pull away from Geneseo early and win 69-33 in the third game of the Genesis Shootout.
“They hadn’t been a real great 3-point shooting team, but they were just lights-out today,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “That’s something we can’t control. But we can control a lot of other things, and we weren’t even doing that. They played a great game. They played hard, rebounded well and shot great. It snowballed from there and we lost some momentum.”
North dominated all aspects of the game from start to finish. The Wildcats never trailed and out-rebounded the Maple Leafs 38-14, including 15-1 on the offensive end.
“They were just killing us on the boards, and height was part of it, but we weren’t really executing boxing out,” Storm said. “They were getting after it a little harder than us. It was a little bit of technique, size and effort and it made for a bad combination for rebounding. Physically and emotionally we are out of gas right now, with injuries and illnesses. We need a break.”
Geneseo was down 11-2 early after North senior Mike Lowery and sophomore KJ LaMonte got shots to fall. It only worsened for Geneseo as the turnovers piled up. The Wildcats outscored the Maple Leafs 23-4 in the second quarter to go up 44-16 at the break.
Geneseo shot 7-15 from the field, but had 11 turnovers at the half. Easy buckets ballooned the lead before the Maple Leafs had a chance to respond.
“That’s what we want to do,” Davis said. “Our pressure is one of our biggest advantages. We want teams to think about us every time they are bringing the ball up. It’s not always about jumping passes lanes and getting steals, but wearing them out. When they make turnovers we just hope we can capitalize.”
Bristol Lewis, Geneseo’s leading scorer, was able to get on track a little in the third quarter, but the game didn’t change. North extended its lead to 64-23 after three. Lewis ended with 17 points, but no other Maple Leaf had more than six.
“When you are playing against a good guard like (Lewis), the best thing you can do is try to wear him out,” Davis said. “They will get theirs, and they will score, but it’s like a boxing match. We had to keep throwing the jabs in and pressuring him and hopefully that’ll work. It was good for our young guards to play against a guard like that.”
A running clock greeted the fourth quarter and sealed North’s 69-33 victory. Lowery finished with a game-high 18 points and LaMonte had 12.
The win put Iowa ahead 2-1 after the three early games. For coach Davis, that was all the better.
“This is bragging rights, this is probably the one time in the year when you can root for every MAC team,” Davis said. “This is one huge event for the Quad-Cities community to come out and see a lot of great basketball in one place.”