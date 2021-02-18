North's Wiseman finds flow in win at Bettendorf to close regular season

When Quincy Wiseman is hitting his shots, the Davenport North basketball team can be especially potent on offense.

The senior Wildcat guard found his flow in a 60-44 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Bettendorf on Thursday night to wrap up the regular season.

Wiseman scored a game-high 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting and was 4 of 7 from deep, in a game in which he hit six straight shots in a stretch in the middle quarters. His 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer put the Wildcats up 37-18 at the break.

The Iowa State University football recruit said although his team was not playing its best basketball early in the season, a sixth straight win seems to have the Wildcats (12-5, 11-5 MAC) back on track heading into the postseason.

“We’re peaking at the right time and we’re starting to put the pieces together,” Wiseman said. “That’s what it’s all about, getting ready for the playoffs.”

Setting the tone early was North junior post player Cade Guinn, who had eight points off the bench in the first quarter, drawing a foul on made buckets three straight times.