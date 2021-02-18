North's Wiseman finds flow in win at Bettendorf to close regular season

When Quincy Wiseman is hitting his shots, the Davenport North basketball team can be especially potent on offense.
The senior Wildcat guard found his flow in a 60-44 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Bettendorf on Thursday night to wrap up the regular season.
Wiseman scored a game-high 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting and was 4 of 7 from deep, in a game in which he hit six straight shots in a stretch in the middle quarters. His 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer put the Wildcats up 37-18 at the break.
The Iowa State University football recruit said although his team was not playing its best basketball early in the season, a sixth straight win seems to have the Wildcats (12-5, 11-5 MAC) back on track heading into the postseason.
“We’re peaking at the right time and we’re starting to put the pieces together,” Wiseman said. “That’s what it’s all about, getting ready for the playoffs.”
Setting the tone early was North junior post player Cade Guinn, who had eight points off the bench in the first quarter, drawing a foul on made buckets three straight times.
“Over the last seven games or so, Cade has really emerged and has given us really quality minutes,” said North coach Marc Polite. “We expect what we got from him defensively, but when he’s making layups and demanding the basketball and being strong and finishing, it just adds another dimension that we definitely need.”
With leading scorer Jayden Houston (nine points) working to find his rhythm, Wiseman, Guinn (10 points), and Mike Lowery (14 points) helped keep North in command.
Polite said although some looks weren’t falling early on, the defense established itself to produce transition offense heading into a big second quarter when North outscored the Bulldogs 23-12.
“That was big for us at that time,” Polite said.
Polite emphasized when Wiseman is locked in shooting the ball, the Wildcats are “pretty tough.”
“We have guys that drive it, we have guys that do a lot of different things, but when he’s making jump shots and stretching that defense, it makes us hard to guard,” Polite said. “I felt like the last four games or so, he’s really starting to find his rhythm and it was fun to get a chance to see him shoot the ball the way he’s capable of.”
Bettendorf (3-10, 3-10 MAC) had 11 turnovers in the first half and finished with 17.
The Bulldogs cut into North’s lead late, but it never reached single digits as the Wildcats closed things out with Lowery scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.
One concern for North was going 4 of 18 at the line Thursday, something Polite said may be due to playing its first road game in a while.
But North’s signature speed and athleticism created plenty of chaos in its favor against a struggling Bettendorf squad.
Wiseman said that remains key to North’s success.
“We want them to feel our pressure the whole game,” Wiseman said. “We want to tire out their best guards and really make them work for everything. That’s what we do best.”
Senior Maurice Wynn led BHS with eight points, freshman Caden Wilkins had seven and junior Tynan Numkena grabbed 16 rebounds.
The postseason begins Tuesday with Bettendorf traveling to Burlington and North hosting Central.
Polite says against a city rival, you can throw records out the window.
“It’s really man on man and these guys all know each other so well, they’ve been playing with and against each other since they were little kids,” Polite said. “We know we’ve got a tough opponent. They’re playing really well right now, just like we are.”