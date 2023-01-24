Not for the faint of heart: Calamus-Wheatland topples Lisbon 74-65

Calamus-Wheatland didn't flinch, finally repelling Lisbon 74-65 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on January 18, 2022 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Lisbon took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 13 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
