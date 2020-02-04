Offensive effort pushes Panthers past Pioneers

Offensive efficiency helped United Township move closer to a positive record in the Western Big 6 Conference with a 74-45 boys basketball victory over Alleman on Tuesday night in the Panther Den.
The Panthers (10-14, 4-5 WB6) shot 30-of-52 from the field and outscored the Pioneers 23-13 in the first quarter.
Starting United Township point guard Daslah Geadeyan went 6-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, and his hot night helped the Panthers spread the floor. The standout junior finished with 18 points and six assists and also had four steals.
Geadeyan kept his cool on the court, showing the leadership he gathered as the football team's quarterback.
“The key for me is being level headed,” Geadeyan said. “Whether I’m having a hot night offensively or struggling, I have to keep my emotions in check. It’s also nice to get teammates involved so I try to look for the extra pass when I can.”
United Township coach Ryan Webber was happy with how his point guard handled himself in the victory.
“He was really locked in tonight and was running the team well,” Webber said. “He trusted his footwork with his shooting and had a good offensive rhythm.”
Geadeyan was one of three scorers to reach double-digits for United Township as Davian Vallejo had 15 points on 5-of-9 from the field and freshman Izaya Bustos had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
The Panthers are 8-0 this season when scoring 50 or more points, so good nights offensively are what has carried a program that prides itself on defensive effort.
“Offensive execution is the number one facet of our game,” Webber said. “It’s what gets us most excited and what makes us dangerous when we’re hitting our shots. Our defensive execution is always great and our offensive effort is right there with it, but when the ball goes in, we’re a tough out.”
UT's defense was also on display, forcing the 3-22, 0-10 Big 6 Pioneers into 17 turnovers with 10 steals.
“Defense is the staple of our program,” Geadeyan said. “It’s what we pride ourselves on. We work at it constantly and the first thing everyone tries to do off the bench is get stops defensively as a team.”
The Pioneers struggled to make things work on the offensive end and went 11-of-29 from the field in the game. Paul Rouse led the team with 12 points on 5-of-11 from the field and Elijah Campos was the only other scorer in double-digits with 11 points.
“United Township is a really great defensive program,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. “They were able to knock down shots tonight when they’ve struggled in the past. We stress balance on offense with our passing and to avoid trying to make the all-star play. They attacked well on defense and it opened the flood gates.”