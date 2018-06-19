A teenage Curtis Clark remembers walking into the old Maquoketa High School gymnasium before 6 a.m. winter workouts and seeing his basketball coach asleep on the stage.
Bill Fleming was squeezing in a nap after pulling an all-nighter, either driving back from Kansas City watching his son play college basketball or breaking down film he received several hours earlier to get his team ready for that morning's practice.
Clark, usually the first player to arrive, was instructed to wake Fleming up.
"Sleep was very much optional for him," said Clark, a standout for Fleming in the late 1990s and now the head coach at Bettendorf. "Basketball was his livelihood."
Almost 20 years after ending his storied coaching career at Maquoketa, Fleming is facing the fiercest opponent of his life.
Fleming was diagnosed in the past couple of years with a lung disease. Specifically, it is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which scar tissue grows inside the lungs and lessens oxygen flow in the body.
In mid-May, doctors gave Fleming a couple months to live.
After hearing and digesting that bleak prognosis, Clark knew he needed to do something to recognize a community icon and the man he credits for getting him into the profession.
He organized a reunion.
On June 9, in the old gym where Fleming coached hundreds of games and thousands of practices for 33 years, more than 60 former players who were part of the "Fleming fraternity" and 200 people came from near and far to swap stories and wish him well.
Fleming had an oxygen tube under his nose and sat in a wheelchair as he soaked in the festivities and traded one-liners.
"It was one of the coolest things, seeing 50-year-old men wipe tears from their eyes," said Rocky Lamar, Fleming's first point guard at Maquoketa and a highly successful NAIA coach at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. "Watching guys come up to the podium and tell stories, cry, hug and laugh, it was very special."
Central DeWitt administrator George Pickup has known Fleming for nearly 50 years. A neighbor to Fleming growing up, Pickup had him as a middle school math teacher, played for him and later coached against him.
"If you were a basketball player in the community, you wanted to play for coach Fleming and wear the Maquoketa uniform," Pickup said.
Fleming had plenty of detractors.
There were players who struggled to cope with the time demands in a program that was run more like a dictatorship than a partnership. Parents didn't care for his rants on the sideline or how he'd grab a kid by the shirt and give him a butt-chewing — actions that wouldn't be tolerated today.
"He wanted guys that absolutely loved basketball, and sometimes it was ugly, too much for mothers and fathers to see," Clark said. "He yelled at you like Bobby Knight. He knew you had to have discipline and toughness in order to win, and he enforced that.
"There were no negotiations with him. He was definitely the man in charge. Several times parents tried to get him fired, but he wouldn't budge on how he wanted to do things. He did it his way."
Clark said he almost quit basketball his freshman year because of the time constraints. The varsity team would practice from 6-8 a.m., attend school, watch film from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and then hold an evening practice for two hours after that.
It was a 14-hour day. Rinse and repeat.
"You knew it would be tough," Pickup said.
It wasn't just during the season. During the summer months, he would drive around town to get his players into the gym.
"He'd leave messages for kids and tell them to get their butts out of bed," Clark said. "He just wouldn't allow you to miss. He'd drive to your house. Any excuse that you had, he had a solution for it."
There was another side to Fleming, the one that still has him so deeply connected to many of his former players and managers.
When Clark received his first basketball coaching job, a seventh-grade position in Maquoketa, Fleming wrote him a letter congratulating him. He did so again when Clark was appointed Bettendorf's coach.
When poverty-stricken kids in the community couldn't afford shoes, meals or the opportunity to play the game, Fleming was there to assist.
When one of his former players spent his senior year in prison, Fleming was there to visit.
"The thing was, and what I've learned as coach and a principal, No. 15 on the roster was just as important as No. 1," Pickup said. "You always thought if you practiced hard, you might jump up to No. 10 or 11. You wanted to do well by coach."
Fleming took six Maquoketa teams to the state tournament — 1976, '77, '78, '83, '84 and 87.
The Cardinals never won a state championship under his watch, but they finished second in '83, a five-point loss to Cedar Rapids Regis in the final.
He accumulated 500 wins at Maquoketa, coached 29 all-staters and was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Hall of Fame in 2006.
"He watched more tape than anybody I know," Pickup said. "He's the most organized person I've been around with his meticulous preparation in every detail."
Pickup was Central DeWitt's boys basketball coach from 1999-08. His first season with the Sabers happened to be Fleming's last at Maquoketa.
The teams split the two meetings during the season.
"My mom and dad were my two biggest influences and then coach Fleming," Pickup said. "He was the reason I fell in love with basketball."
As cantankerous and arrogant as Fleming was, he was preparing his players for more than a basketball game. He was prepping them for life.
Fleming has had more than 80 former players go into the coaching profession. One became a United States Navy SEAL. Another was a Green Beret.
"He would coach you so hard to test you more than anything," Clark said. "Everybody had a moment where he was really hard on you for one or two years. After that, he totally trusted you in everything you did.
"His passion got misunderstood for what he really was. He knows he pushed too hard at times, but none of us are perfect. Everything he did, he was doing it for the right reasons."
Fleming returned to the game as an assistant college coach under Lamar at MidAmerica Nazarene. The program went to four NAIA Final Fours, including a national championship in 2007, during Fleming's time there.
"The biggest compliment I can give is, the practices at MidAmerica are like they were at Maquoketa," Lamar said, "and that was almost 50 years ago.
"When he was with me here, I let him do what he wanted to do. He is such a great basketball mind. Literally up until his diagnosis, I'd still call him up and pick his brain on things."
Now, instead of dissecting film and game-planning against a premier scorer or team, Fleming is battling for his life.
"When all this came out, I told him we've got to create a scouting report on this IPF disease and how we're going to beat it," Clark said. "He's treating it like a challenge, and he was one of the best at preparation."
Before Fleming's players would step on the court, he often would tell them: "I love ya."
"It was a love-hate relationship," Lamar said, "but there isn't anybody who wouldn't run through a wall for him.
"He had a way to get the best out of you in all different avenues of life. I'd do anything for that man."
With his former players on the stage at the recent reunion, knowing it might be the last time they see him, one final postgame chat was held.
"There were tears in people's eyes, but he said he's still going to fight this," Pickup said. "He's a man of good faith and that's coming in handy right now.
"We're praying for him and hopefully he can beat this."