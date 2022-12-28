Ogburn's 18 leads Moline past Morton in Pekin tournament semis

PEKIN — Considering the attention that University of Iowa signees Owen Freeman and Brock Harding receive from opposing defenses, there are often open opportunities for others to step up for the Moline High School basketball team.

Jasper Ogburn was that player in Wednesday night’s Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament semifinal against Morton.

Ogburn scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half of top-seeded Moline’s 66-46 win over fourth-seeded Morton. The Class 4A No. 2 Maroons (12-1) advance to Thursday’s final against second-seeded Mt. Carmel, a 72-46 winner over Hersey.

The Potters (12-4) hung tough with Moline and trailed 37-27 at halftime, but the turnovers piled up and Freeman and Harding got going after the break. Harding finished with 17 points and Freeman had 16 as both combined for 13 points in Moline’s 15-9 swing in the third quarter.

Ogburn took advantage of his open spots and finished 8 of 12 shooting from the field in the win.

“They really focused on Brock and Owen a lot,” Ogburn said, “so I was able to cut and get free layups.”

Ogburn, also an All-Western Big 6 Conference first-team defensive back, says his role is just to get open. He played unselfishly and did not try to do too much on offense, and he still produced.

“He’s such a great competitor,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said of Ogburn. “He competes on a nightly basis. He’s becoming confident in his basketball skills and the more confident he gets, the better he plays.

“He’s always been great defensively, but learning to play off Owen and Brock, I think he’s finding his niche on where to go and where to be. The more he does that, the better he’s going to be.”

Moline starters Trey Taylor and Grant Welch each scored six points. Tate Roley (14 points) and Wes Gudeman (11) led the Potters offensively.

Taylor said Ogburn averages around seven points a game, but he shoots a high percentage and doesn’t take bad shots as a team-first player.

“He’s a bulldog. He’s great to have on the team,” Taylor said. “Great character and a great motor.”

Moline turned the ball over just five times before the reserves entered in the closing minutes. Morton had 16 giveaways.

“Brock and Jasper get us going there and Owen does a good job of cleaning up some mistakes,” coach Taylor said. “When you have him back there, you can be a little more aggressive up front.”

Moline last won the Pekin tournament in 2018 when Harding’s older brother, Brody, was a senior on the team.

Taylor is encouraged where his team is at right now, but he believes there is still another level it can get to as its role players continue to improve.

“We’ve got guys that just battle,” Taylor said. “I really like our guys.”

Quarterfinals

Moline 70, Lanphier 40: Moline reached the semifinal round Wednesday morning with a decisive win over Lanphier.

Freeman had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Maroons. Harding collected 18 points and five assists while Trey Taylor compiled 10 points.

The Maroons led 15-4 after the opening quarter and 38-19 at halftime.