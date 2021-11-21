One more opening night for Sherrard coach Brian Hutton

SHERRARD — For 35 years, the opening night of the high school boys' basketball season has been a date circled on Brian Hutton's calendar.

When the 2021-22 campaign opens Monday evening, it will be — to paraphrase the longtime Sherrard boys' basketball coach — his last first game.

Set to retire from his teaching post at the end of the school year, the 58-year-old Hutton will likewise step away from his coaching role after spending more than half of his life on the bench.

In addition to his 35 years as an assistant and then head coach at Sherrard and Mercer County, Hutton had also served as the Tigers' head girls' golf coach in addition to teaching social studies and media production classes.

"It's been kind of weird, because I've already gone through a couple of those `last first-time things,'" he said. "There was the last first day of school, the last first girls' golf meet, and now this."

The latter of those "last first-time" events is the Tigers' season opener this evening at Orion's 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic.

"I still have moments when I think, `next year we need to do this,'" Hutton continued. "Then it's like, hold on, next year is not happening for me. So, it still hasn't sunk in yet."